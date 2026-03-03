3 Best Team Fits for QB Kyler Murray in NFL Free Agency

A year ago, there was so much optimism about Kyler Murray. He was healthy again. He was coming off a strong season. The Arizona Cardinals seemed convinced he was on the verge of becoming the dangerous, explosive quarterback that he once was.

But Murray's 2025 season was a disaster. He played in only five games thanks to a foot injury, and when he did play, he didn’t play well. And now his time in Arizona is done. The Cards told him they will release him next Wednesday, a source confirmed, assuming they can’t find a trading partner before then.

And once that divorce is official, it’ll leave the 28-year-old Murray at a crossroads, with most of the NFL wondering if he has anything left.

"He’s not the same player anymore, but probably has more talent than most of the other [free agents]," an NFC scout told me. "Health is a huge wild card. But if he’s healthy, he’s worth a shot for someone."

So who would want to give him a shot to revive his fading career? Here’s a look at three of his best possible destinations, either in free agency or in a trade.

The Steelers seem likely to retain Aaron Rodgers, but the possiiblity of him retiring still lingers (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

If Aaron Rodgers decides to return to Pittsburgh, then this option is off the table. In that case, the New York Jets might be the third team on this list. For now, though, at least one NFL source told me the Jets are not as high on Murray as many think they are. And Murray surely knows that the Jets are a place where quarterbacks go to die.

The Steelers should really interest Murray because they were talented enough to win 10 games and their division last season. They are also now coached by Mike McCarthy, who remains one of the league's premier offensive minds. He also runs a system that has been very friendly to mobile quarterbacks, which should help Murray, even if he’s not as mobile as he once was.

Again, Murray wouldn’t be the Steelers’ top choice. But if Rodgers retires, or goes elsewhere, he should be high on their alternate list. He’s a little bit of a reclamation project, like Rodgers was, but he’s young enough to have more of an upside. The Steelers also don’t have a young, franchise quarterback-in-waiting, so Murray would almost certainly have a full season, and maybe more, to start.

Malik Willis is widely viewed as the top free-agent quarterback this offseason, and some believe he'll end up in Miami. But if the Dolphins don't land Willis, they'll still need a quarterback. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

This might be Murray’s quickest path to a starting job, especially with the Dolphins seemingly ready to absorb the enormous cap hit and move on from Tua Tagovailoa. It does seem like Malik Willis is the preferred quarterback for new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and new coach Jeff Hafley — both of whom knew Willis in Green Bay. But Willis should have better options than Miami, which could open that door for Murray.

It’s not a good door, really. The Dolphins feel like they’re rebuilding and have been a dysfunctional franchise. But even without wide receiver Tyreek Hill, they do have some speedy weapons that new offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik can work with if he has the right quarterback.

Quinn Ewers doesn’t seem like the right quarterback there. Murray isn’t their long-term answer, either, but he could be a decent short-term fit.

J.J. McCarthy's injury-riddled and mistake-prone 2025 season has put the Vikings on the hunt for a quarterback this season. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

If there’s interest here — and it sure sounds like there will be — Murray would be crazy to pass up this opportunity, even if it’s not a guaranteed path to a starting job. If anyone can resurrect his career and help him find his old self, it’s Kevin O’Connell, one of the best quarterback whisperers in the league. Just ask Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones.

Multiple NFL sources said the Vikings will definitely be in the market for a veteran quarterback to either push or replace J.J. McCarthy, in what is a critical year for the 2024 first-round pick. They tried to do that last year after they let Darnold go, but they couldn’t keep Jones and decided against signing Aaron Rodgers.

They’re not going to miss out on some McCarthy insurance this time around.

If Murray is healthy, he’s better than McCarthy, though it’s possible the Vikings will give McCarthy as much of a shot at the job as he needs. But Murray has to see the benefits of resetting himself, even if there’s a chance he spends most of the season on the bench. One year in Minnesota and he’ll surely have a new outlook around the rest of the league.