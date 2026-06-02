Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: Rookie Caleb Downs Has 'Contagious' Confidence

The Dallas Cowboys and their fans love themselves some Caleb Downs, and quarterback Dak Prescott is no different.

"How professional he is, how calm he is; quiet, yet confident," Prescott said about what stands out to him with Downs, whom the Cowboys selected with the No. 11 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, in an interview with The Dallas Morning News. "It's contagious. You feel it. He's a man who's sure of who he is.

"When you are that way in this business, you know you can speak up, speak out. You can say things you believe and age doesn't really matter, because you know you're doing the right thing."

Downs, a consensus five-star recruit, spent his 2023 freshman campaign with the Alabama Crimson Tide, tallying an SEC-high 70 solo tackles. Following the retirement of Alabama head coach Nick Saban, Downs transferred to play for the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2024 and was part of a Buckeyes' team that went on to win the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Then, last year (2025), he was the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. Downs, a two-time All-American, reeled in two interceptions in each of his three seasons on the collegiate scene.

"He's a guy that's a leader just by the way that he carries himself and the way he approaches it," Prescott said of Downs. "I know he's leading that rookie class, but he understands the way that the locker room goes and what it means to earn veterans' trust and to get their respect. He's a humble kid that's coming in there each and every day, quiet and grinding."

Downs was one of two first-round selections for the Cowboys, who moved up one spot to secure Downs at pick No. 11 and traded back three spots and ultimately took UCF Knights defensive end Malachi Lawrence with pick No. 23.

As for Prescott, the four-time Pro Bowler is entering his 11th season under center for the Cowboys, who have missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. Last year, Prescott totaled 4,552 passing yards, 30 passing touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 99.5 passer rating, while completing 67.3% of his passes.