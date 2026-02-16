2027 Super Bowl Odds: Which Artist Will Headline the Halftime Show?

Super Bowl LXI will kick off on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2027 from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. And while next year's big game is still an entire year away, fans can already wager on futures markets for the matchup.

One unique way that enthusiasts can get in on the way-too-early action is wagering who will headline the Super Bowl LXI halftime show.

Bad Bunny's halftime set at Super Bowl LX was one of the most-watched in history.

Superstar Bad Bunny set a high bar during Super Bowl LX, one of the most-watched halftime shows ever. With dynamic visual storytelling, he integrated Puerto Rico's rich cultural history into an energetic performance that also shined light on all the Americas.

Undoubtedly, Benito will be a tough act to follow. However, somebody's gotta do it.

Who will it be?

Here are the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Feb. 16.

Who will headline Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show?

Miley Cyrus: +310 (bet $10 to win $41 total)

Cardi B: +440 (bet $10 to win $54 total)

Lil Wayne: +520 (bet $10 to win $62 total)

A$AP Rocky: +610 (bet $10 to win $71 total)

Justin Bieber: +790 (bet $10 to win $89 total)

J. Cole: +880 (bet $10 to win $98 total)

Drake: +880 (bet $10 to win $98 total)

Ariana Grande: +920 (bet $10 to win $102 total)

Harry Styles: +1040 (bet $10 to win $114 total)

Morgan Wallen: +1120 (bet $10 to win $122 total)

Lady Gaga: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Metallica: +1260 (bet $10 to win $136 total)

BLACKPINK: +1260 (bet $10 to win $136 total)

Lil NAS X: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Doja Cat: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Billie Ellish: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Doechii: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Could Cardi Be?: … the next Super Bowl halftime performer? The rapper made a cameo during Bad Bunny's set in Santa Clara before heading to Southern California to kick off her "Little Miss Drama" Tour. In addition to engaging millions of fans across her social media platforms, she has cemented herself as one of the best-selling female rappers in history.

Cardi B performed onstage during the 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Pier 48 in San Francisco in Feb. 2026.

Beliebers' Big Day: If Justin Bieber takes the stage next year at SoFi, his legion of dedicated fans — known as Beliebers — would be perhaps some of the happiest folks on the planet. The Canadian-born pop star released his seventh and eighth studio albums "SWAG" and "SWAG II" in 2025. "SWAG" was nominated for four Grammy Awards in 2026, including Album of the Year.

Could Justin Bieber headline next year's Super Bowl halftime?

BLACKPINK: The girl group is one of the most popular K-pop acts in the music industry. Reportedly, the quartet was a huge inspiration for "KPop Demon Hunters," an animated film on Netflix that has broken countless streaming records. Singer Rosé from the group performed "APT" at the 2026 Grammys, a global hit she shares with Bruno Mars.