2026 NFL Mock Draft: Will Fernando Mendoza Be Lone QB Selected In First Round?

The NFL has long been a copycat league, so expect other teams to replicate the strategies and personnel that powered the Patriots and Seattle Seahawks to Super Bowl LX. One of the most obvious commonalities between this year’s Super Bowl participants was the quality of their respective secondaries.

The 2026 NFL Draft is not as top-heavy as last year, but I like the talent and depth of its defensive backs with seven projected in this updated first-round mock draft, my first since the order and eligible player pool have been finalized.

Incoming head coach Klint Kubiak was surely lured to Las Vegas by the opportunity to land the consensus top quarterback of this class. Unlike recent No. 1 overall selections, Mendoza does not necessarily have to start immediately. The Raiders, of course, still have veteran Geno Smith, who, like Mendoza, is a clean schematic fit in Kubiak’s offense. Smith’s presence should allow Kubiak and the Raiders the increasingly rare opportunity to truly prepare Mendoza for the NFL, rather than rush him onto the field. The Heisman Trophy winner and national champion has the prototypical build, all the intangibles and enough physical traits to ultimately become a star in the NFL.

Any chance that the Raiders would move out of the first pick or take anyone other than Mendoza seemingly ended once Kubiak agreed to become head coach. While perhaps disappointing for Jets fans, it does provide general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn with plenty of notice that their best chance at finding realistic competition for Justin Fields is probably through free agency or trading for a veteran. Mougey has made bold trades before, of course, peddling the Jets’ most impactful defenders — Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams — in a November fire sale. In a class relatively lacking in top-end talent, Reese is one of a handful of the few true elite talents, profiling similarly to Micah Parsons.

3. Arizona Cardinals (3-14): Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Like the Jets a pick earlier, the Cardinals are facing a massive decision at quarterback which will obviously impact how they use this selection. New head coach Mike LaFleur might very well push to boost the trenches with his first pick. Arizona was pushed around a lot in the NFC West during Jonathan Gannon’s tenure, with the Cardinals finishing 3-15 in the division. Time spent with the 49ers and Rams’ dynamic offenses, however, will give him an appreciation of true star power at the skill positions and GM Monti Ossenfort could be feeling some pressure. In my opinion, the gap between Love and the rest of this year’s running back class isn’t quite as steep as the one separating Mendoza at quarterback, but it’s comparable. Love is right there with Bijan Robinson, Saquon Barkley, Ezekiel Elliott and Todd Gurley as the top running back talents I’ve evaluated over the past 25 years.

Jeremiyah Love is one of the better running back prospects to enter the draft this century. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

4. Tennessee Titans (3-14): Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Speaking of the NFC West and immediate impact rookies, Styles’ fit as the centerpiece of Robert Saleh’s defense in Tennessee is a fascinating one. Like former teammate Arvell Reese, Styles is an athletic phenom who's steadily improved over his college career and has easy traits to project to the next level. It isn’t a hard argument to make that plugging him into a defense that already boasts All-Pro Jeffery Simmons is the quickest way for the Titans to advance in the AFC South.

Similar to the aforementioned Titans, I think the Giants’ draft picks are going to be a direct reflection of their new head coach. Few players in this draft strike me as a cleaner fit for John Harbaugh than Mauigoa, a massive and mauling three-year standout who ranks as the cleanest plug-and-play offensive lineman of this class. With current right tackle Jermaine Eluemanor (31) a free agent, the Giants would be wise to build around Jaxson Dart by making their protection of him top priority.

If John Harbaugh does, indeed, take the first blocker off the board a pick earlier, don’t be surprised if his former offensive coordinator Todd Monken follows suit a pick later. Whether it's Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson or anyone else starting at quarterback for the Browns next season, addressing an offensive line that surrendered 51 sacks will be a priority — especially with four-fifths of the primary blocking unit for Cleveland scheduled for free agency. Fano is massive and nimble with starting experience at both left and right tackle.

7. Washington Commanders (5-12): Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

No one needs to remind Washington head coach Dan Quinn about the importance of protecting quarterback Jayden Daniels, and the best way of doing that with this pick might be to bolster a receiving corps that, frankly, didn’t live up to expectations. Big and smooth, Tate would add a dynamic downfield presence to add some vitality to a group of pass-catchers overly reliant on 30-year-old Terry McLaurin as Deebo Samuel and Zach Ertz head to free agency.

With iconic players like Cameron Jordan, Demario Davis and Taysom Hill among 18 unrestricted free agents this year for the Saints, the roster set by head coach Kellen Moore could look much different in his second season in Baton Rouge than his first. If Moore and longtime New Orleans GM Mickey Loomis fully commit to rebuilding this roster, Bain plays with the physicality and mentality of a franchise anchor.

It's been long past time for the Saints to blow up their roster and build around younger players. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Safeties — at least the traditional "box" safeties of yesteryear — are simply not as valued in today’s passer-friendly league that penalizes many of the bone-crunching hits which used to dominate the middle of the field. Downs does so much more than tackle, however. Adding his instincts and playmaking skills to an already gifted Chiefs secondary is a smart strategy given all the quarterback talent in the AFC West. Of note, if the draft were to play out as I have it projected, Downs would be the fourth Buckeye selected among the top 10 — an unprecedented number in NFL draft history.

10. Cincinnati Bengals (5-12): David Bailey, Edge, Texas Tech

With their star quarterback healthy and all three AFC North divisional opponents featuring entirely new coaching staffs, the Bengals could find themselves in an exciting position to springboard from holding a top-10 pick to possible divisional winner a year from now. At 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, Bailey doesn’t fit the measureables Duke Tobin has preferred in the past. but he’s this year’s top pass-rusher.

The Dolphins appear to be considering a complete rebuild. It already started among the decision-makers, of course, with the hiring of new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley. But there will be plenty of changes on the roster, as well, with the duo inheriting a club with 29 current unrestricted free agents (including six cornerbacks), as well as a massive decision on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. McCoy is viewed by many scouts as the top corner of this class and a top 20 candidate, despite missing the entire 2025 season recovering from a torn ACL.

Even prior to the surprising late-season release of former All-Pro Trevon Diggs, the Cowboys were likely looking hard at this year’s quality cornerback crop, as the club has three others (Corey Ballentine, Reddy Stewart and CJ Goodwin) entering free agency. Delane would fit right in with Dallas’ current top cornerback DaRon Bland, as he is a natural ballhawk who recorded 27 pass breakups, as well as eight interceptions (and four forced fumbles) over his collegiate career.

The Rams were only a few plays away from playing in Super Bowl LX, and with an extra pick acquired a year ago from Atlanta, I expect general manager Les Snead to attack this draft in an effort to erase whatever gap there is between his club and Seattle's. Adding Lemon — the 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner as the nation’s top wideout — to a receiver rotation that already boasts Puka Nacua and Davante Adams might be all the motivation Matthew Stafford might need to play a few more years.

The rich might get richer if the Rams add another elite wideout early in the draft. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Bringing back Jesse Minter to the Ravens is a strong indication that Baltimore is ready to recommit to its once-proud defense. Long known for their defense throughout the John Harbaugh era, the Ravens stumbled to a tie for 30th in the NFL in quarterback sacks in 2025. Last year’s prized rookie Mike Green generated just 3.5 sacks and the club was led by Travis Jones’ five QB takedowns. Howell is explosive upfield and also agile enough to drop into coverage. His versatility and intensity make him an intriguing fit for a defense needing a bit of both to kick off Minter’s return.

There is plenty of blame to go around for the Bucs’ late-season collapse, but a pedestrian pass rush that featured just two defenders generating more than 3.5 sacks certainly played a role. With "just" two sacks of his own in 2025, Faulk might seem like a poor choice to supplement Tampa Bay’s roster, but scouts are enamored with the 20-year-old’s length, strength and upside.

Given that he recorded 41 of them over a brilliant 15-year playing career, Aaron Glenn must find it infuriating that his New York Jets did not record a single interception all season long. Teams often take on the personalities of their head coach; if that is going to be the case with the Jets, adding some playmaking chops to the secondary should be a priority. Hood is an ascending talent who excels in man coverage, turning heads last week at the Senior Bowl and at Tennessee in 2025, where he registered a career-high eight pass breakups.

The magic in Motown didn’t entirely run out in 2025, but it did age. The same offensive line that dominated the past few seasons showed cracks with longtime left tackle Taylor Decker missing multiple starts for the third consecutive season. The Lions could save approximately $22 million in cap space by moving on from Decker, who turns 33 in August. With a frame and game similar to Decker, Freeling could be a younger, cheaper option to reset Detroit’s front.

The Vikings are reportedly paying defensive coordinator Brian Flores $6 million per year, making him the highest-paid assistant coach in NFL history. The massive salary suggests Flores will also have a greater say in personnel. The second level of the Vikings' defense is missing a true alpha with the speed, physicality and instincts to star as an every-down linebacker. Allen would be a great fit in Flores’ system.

For as good as Bryce Young and reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan proved to be in their first year together, one has to wonder if there isn’t a lot more "meat on the bone" for the Panthers to enjoy with a second reliable playmaker added to the equation. Concepcion’s electric speed and elusiveness could be the perfect complement to T-Mac, as well as provide some spark to a return unit that has produced just one TD over the past eight years.

No rookie is likely to replace Micah Parsons, but the Cowboys are not unlikely to leave the first round of this draft without boosting their edge rushers. Jacas led the Big Ten with 11 sacks in the regular season and carried that momentum into Mobile, Ala., where he was this year’s top pass-rusher at the Senior Bowl. The 6-foot-3, 260-pound Jacas is athletic and technically sound, and best of all, he’s as proven as it gets with 27 sacks and seven forced fumbles in his college career.

Will the Cowboys target a Micah Parsons replacement with one of their two first-round picks? (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

21. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7): Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Mike McCarthy certainly sounded eager to reunite with Aaron Rodgers. If that is going to be the case, Pittsburgh really should invest in another playmaking receiver capable of starring against single coverage as defenses focus so much attention on the imposing DK Metcalf. Tyson has the sharp change of direction and reliable hands to quickly earn the trust of Rodgers — or whoever is playing quarterback for the Steelers in 2026.

Along with death and taxes, Jim Harbaugh investing along the line of scrimmage is one of the rare certainties in life. While protecting Justin Herbert with blockers would seem to make sense, I think the Chargers are planning for healthier bodies along the offensive line, not new ones. Pardon the puns, but Banks made a lot of cents with a flashy performance at the Senior Bowl, wowing scouts with his combination of size, power and mobility.

With one of the best rosters in the NFL, the Eagles could go in a variety of directions with this pick, but if a talented big man like Proctor were still on the board, I have to think general manager Howie Roseman would consider him as a possible insurance policy against Lane Johnson retiring. The Eagles have been willing to gamble on elite traits in the past, and the power-packed 6-foot-7, 366-pound Proctor has plenty of those. It is worth noting that every snap of his three years at Alabama were at left tackle, but scouts are split as to where he’ll fit best in the NFL. At minimum, he’d provide an immediate boost to a sagging Tush Push.

The Eagles' aging offensive line might be due for some reinforcements. (Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images)

It won’t much matter which of the quarterbacks on Cleveland’s roster is starting Week 1 for Todd Monken if the Browns don’t find some difference-makers at receiver. Jerry Jeudy led all Cleveland wideouts this past season in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns — quite the accomplishment until you realize that he caught just 50 passes for 602 yards and two scores, production that would qualify for third or fourth on most NFL teams. I’m not convinced the Browns don’t need multiple receivers out of this draft, but the 6-foot-4, 209-pound Boston would be a great start. Boston isn’t the most explosive athlete of this year’s receiver crop, but he’s a jump-ball dynamo with impressive body control, including quickness, flexibility and strong hands.

The defensive backs are a relative strength of this year’s rookie class, and I expect Chicago to be among the teams to take full advantage of that fact. After all, the Bears finished 29th in the NFL with 31 passing touchdowns allowed. And with eight defensive backs on the roster set to hit free agency — including starting safeties Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker — GM Ryan Poles has a chance to reset the Chicago secondary. Thieneman is a personal favorite. He’s instinctive, versatile and a natural playmaker with 10 turnovers forced over three years at Oregon and Purdue.

26. Buffalo Bills (12-5): Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

One of the underlying reasons for Sean McDermott’s dismissal in Buffalo was his defenses’ inability to slow down opposing running games. Buffalo finished the regular season ranked 28th in in rushing yards allowed (136.2 per game) and surrendered a league-high rushing 24 touchdowns. Hunter is a wide-bodied run plugger with impressive quickness and agility. Reinforcing the Bills’ current front with both Hunter and a healthy Ed Oliver would drastically stiffen the run defense.

No one needs to tell general manager John Lynch (or 49er fans) that recent games against the Seahawks might have looked a lot different had San Francisco boasted its full and healthy roster. A unique weapon like the 6-foot-3, 240-pound bowling ball that is Sadiq would give Brock Purdy and Kyle Shanahan a lot of options, especially with 32-year-old George Kittle coming off an Achilles tear.

28. Houston Texans (12-5): Olaivavega "Vega" Ioane, OG, Penn State

The Texans should aggressively attack this offseason to make sure that CJ Stroud’s disappointing third year in the NFL isn't his new normal. Specifically, the Texans must continue adding to their offensive line. The powerful and passionate Ioane is the top interior blocker of this class. Plugging him at left guard would allow the Texans to move Tytus Howard back outside to right tackle, upgrading two positions at once.

Having used their first pick on an explosive playmaker to help Matthew Stafford and the offense, GM Les Snead will be looking to fill a need here. The Rams have four cornerbacks set to hit free agency, including starter Cobie Durant as well as primary nickelbacks Derion Kendrick and Roger McCreary. Snead and Sean McVay have valued grit and playmaking ability over size at cornerback, and Terrell, an NFL legacy who led the ACC this year with five forced fumbles, certainly has those traits.

With starting linebackers Justin Strnad and Alex Singleton set for free agency, don't be surprised if the Broncos target a linebacker (or two) early in this draft. Selecting Louis here might turn some heads, however. While perhaps a few inches and pounds smaller than scouts would prefer, Louis is a dynamic athlete with the mobility to excel in coverage and the burst to be a real factor on blitzes.

The Broncos boast one of the NFL's best defenses — and could look to make it even stronger on Day 1 of the draft. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

For all the talk about Drake Maye and the Patriots’ defense, reaching the Super Bowl with two rookies manning the left side of the offensive line is truly a remarkable achievement and a testament to both offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and offensive line coach Doug Marrone. Morgan Moses was arguably New England’s best blocker in 2025, but he’ll be 35 in March. The 6-foot-6, 315-pound Miller has an upright stance that might irk some coaches, but he plays with good balance and power, capably locking down right tackle the past four years at Clemson.

32. Seattle Seahawks (14-3): Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

The Seahawks have four key defensive backs set to hit free agency: cornerbacks Tariq Woolen and Josh Jobe and safeties Coby Bryant and Ty Okada. As mentioned previously, defensive back is one of this year’s strongest positional groups. Among the youngest players in this class at just 20 years old, Cisse (pronounced Sea-say) jumped into the draft after just one season as a starter at South Carolina, following a transfer from NC State. He’s already shown NFL-caliber athleticism and competitiveness, but he’s still guessing at times in coverage, getting by with his athletic tools. There are safer prospects available, but Cisse could be a star in the making — especially if plugged into a defense such as Seattle’s.