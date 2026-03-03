2026 NFL Franchise Tag: Daniel Jones Gets Transition Tag; Trey Hendrickson Won't be Tagged

NFL free agency is less than a week away. Before the fun gets going, though, the franchise tag situation has to be settled with some of the top players set to hit the open market.

Teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to determine whether they want to use their franchise or transition tag this offseason. Teams can only use one tag, which allows them to match any offer another team might make for a player that gets tagged in free agency. However, players who receive the tag only have until July 15 to negotiate a multi-year contract.

So, which players are set to receive the franchise tag, and who will enter free agency without any restrictions? Here's the latest look at who is and isn't receiving the franchise tag.

Daniel Jones, QB, Indianapolis Colts: Will receive the transition tag

Alec Pierce, WR, Indianapolis Colts: Won't receive tag

The Colts waited until an hour before the deadline before making their crucial tag decision.

Daniel Jones will receive the transition tag, NFL Media reported. As a result, wide receiver Alec Piece won't receive the franchise or transition tag.

The transition tag, which isn't as frequently used, allows the Colts to match any contract Jones signs with another team. However, Indianapolis won't receive compensation if it decides not to match a contract Jones signs with another team.

Additionally, the transition tag is cheaper than the franchise tag. The one-year value of the transition tag for the 2025 season is set at $37.8 million.

Jones was the top-ranked quarterback in FOX Sports' top 100 NFL free agents list. He was ranked as the second-best free agent as well.

Pierce, meanwhile, was ranked as the top wide receiver in our top 100 NFL free agents list. He was also ranked as the eighth-best free agent.

Trey Hendrickson, edge rusher, Cincinnati Bengals: Won't get tagged

After multiple years of a contract dispute with the Bengals, Hendrickson will now be able to hit the open market without any restrictions.

Hendrickson will not receive the franchise tag, NFL Media reported Tuesday.

Hendrickson, 31, requested a trade last offseason after leading the league in sacks in 2024. While Hendrickson was allowed to talk to other teams, the Bengals weren't able to find a deal to trade him. The two sides eventually reworked Hendrickson's contract, allowing him to become a free agent this offseason.

Now, Hendrickson could be one of the top players to change teams this offseason. He's ranked fourth in FOX Sports' top 100 NFL free agents list, placing first among all edge rushers.

After logging 35 sacks in the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Hendrickson only posted four sacks in 2025 as he played just seven games due to injury.

Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks: Won't get tagged

The Seahawks won't place the franchise tag on Walker ahead of Tuesday's deadline, ESPN reported .

Walker, who places No. 6 in FOX Sports' top 100 free agents ranking, ran for 1,027 yards in the regular season and 313 yards in the playoffs. A good number of those yards came in Seattle's Super Bowl LX win, rushing for 135 yards as the Seahawks running back won the game's MVP for his performance against the Patriots.

Breece Hall, RB, New York: Received franchise tag

The free-agent market for running backs has taken a bit of a hit.

Running back Breece Hall will receive the franchise tag from the New York Jets, ESPN reported Tuesday . With the tag, Hall can either sign a one-year deal with the Jets for $14.293 million or sign a long-term deal to remain with New York.

Hall is still able to talk to other teams as well. However, any team that signs Hall to an offer sheet would have to surrender two first-round picks to the Jets if they refuse to match that contract.

Hall was set to become one of the top running backs set to hit unrestricted free agency this offseason. He was ranked as the second-best running back in FOX Sports' top 100 NFL free agents list, sitting behind Kenneth Walker III of the Seattle Seahawks. Hall was also ranked 11th overall on the list.

Hall rushed for 1,065 yards and 4.4 yards per carry last season, scoring five total touchdowns.

George Pickens, WR, Dallas Cowboys: Received franchise tag

The Cowboys announced that it has placed the franchise tag on Pickens, which is worth roughly $28 million for the 2026 NFL season.

Pickens, who was ranked as the No. 1 overall player in FOX Sports' top 100 NFL free agents list, is coming off a breakout season in what was his first year with the Cowboys, totaling a career high in receptions (93), receiving yards (1,429) and receiving touchdowns (nine). Pickens, who earned his first career Pro Bowl nod in 2025, spent the first three seasons of his career with the Steelers (2022-24).

Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons: Received franchise tag

The Falcons will place the franchise tag on Pitts, the team announced in February.

Pitts, 25, had a resurgent season in 2025 following a few down years. He posted career-highs in receptions (88) and receiving touchdowns (five) to go with 928 receiving yards.

With Pitts having a strong year, he placed 19thin FOX Sports' top 100 NFL free agents ranking for this offseason. Pitts was also the highest-ranked tight end on the list, sitting ahead of Isaiah Likely (Baltimore Ravens), David Njoku (Cleveland Browns), Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) and Dallas Goedert (Philadelphia Eagles).