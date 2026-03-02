2026 NFL Draft Odds: Which Franchise Will Draft Jeremiyah Love?

The NFL will feel the love this upcoming season.

Jeremiyah Love was arguably the best back in college football for the past two seasons, and now, the major leagues are next.

Where will the Notre Dame superstar land? Let's check out the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of March 2.

Which team will Jeremiyah Love be drafted by?

Commanders: +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Titans: +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Chiefs: +275 (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)

Saints: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Cardinals: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Giants: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Jets: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Vikings: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Cowboys: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Steelers: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Love was a lovely player for the Fighting Irish for the past two years. In that time, he tallied 2,497 rushing yards and 40 total touchdowns (35 rushing and five receiving).

Talk about production.

He finished third in Heisman voting this past season, won the Doak Walker Award and was unanimously named a first-team All-American. He also had six 100-yard rushing games last year.

Topping the board are Washington and Tennessee. The Commanders own the seventh pick in the first round. After making an NFC title game appearance in 2024, they dealt with injuries to star quarterback Jayden Daniels for the majority of last season, finishing third in the NFC East and missing the postseason entirely.

In terms of the rushing game, Washington was one of the best in the league, finishing fourth overall with 134.7 rushing yards per game. It's by committee, however, considering the Commanders have not had a running back accrue more than 900 rushing yards since Antonio Gibson tallied 1,037 in 2021. Daniels (a quarterback) rushed for 891 in 2024, and Jacory Croskey-Merritt rushed for 805 last season.

Moving to Tennessee, it was not one of the better rushing attacks in the league, finishing third-to-last in yards per game last season (93.5). It was one of six teams that failed to rush for 100 yards per game.

The Titans own the fourth pick in the draft.

Rounding out the top three are the Chiefs, who will enter next season without Patrick Mahomes at the helm, as he recovers from a torn ACL. Kansas City had the 25th-best rushing attack in the league last season (106.6 yards per game).

The Chiefs last had a 1,000-yard rusher in 2017, when Kareem Hunt put up 1,327 behind Alex Smith. No running back has rushed for 1,000 yards since Mahomes became the starting QB.

Kansas City has the ninth pick.