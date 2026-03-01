Jameis Winston Gave a Pep Talk to ‘Norwegian Nightmare’ Dennis Hauger at St. Pete

Jameis Winston quarterbacked the mic during the pre-race festivities at INDYCAR's Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on Sunday. And yes, he also had a pre-race speech for one of the drivers.

Winston gave Dennis Hauger a pep talk ahead of the rookie's first INDYCAR race at St. Pete. He also gave him a nickname, calling Hauger the "Norwegian Nightmare."

"Age ain't nothing but a number," Winston told the 22-year-old driver. "You were built for this moment. Look at your team — everybody that's helped you get to this point, it's intentional. There's a reason you're here right now. So, I don't care if this is your first race on this mark. I don't care if you're a rookie. Who cares about rookies, right?

"You have put in the work. Your dedication is going to allow you to be your very best today. You better believe that. You lock in. It's about execution. Your trust in decisions will get you to where you need to be. You wake up looking like your parents, but you die looking like your choices and decisions. So, make the decision to go out there and execute today.

Jameis Winston Shares MOTIVATIONAL Wisdom With INDYCAR Drivers

Hauger, who won the Indy NXT title last year, was appreciative of the remarks.

"That's good marks, thanks man. Now, we've got to go and do it," Hauger told Winston.

However, Winston wasn't finished. The quarterback had Hauger and his team huddle around him to give a parting message to the group.

"Rookies, no one has respect for rookies," Winston told Hauger and his team. "But think about the work you've put in. Think about your desire. What would you love? You would love to come home with this victory. They call him the ‘Norwegian Nightmare.’ The people of Norway are used to winning from the Winter Olympics. But we're out here in sunny St. Pete, Florida, doing something that you love. You love the precision. You love the detail. You love leaning on every man and woman that's a part of your crew. So, align with them, set your vision and go out there and be precise and execute to the best of your ability."

"I'm not new to this, you're new to this. Congratulations already in advance, man. Get locked in. Don't worry about the rest of these people. Do what you love."

Of course, Winston has given several memorable speeches over the years, taking social media by storm with some of his clips. Maybe his latest memorable hype speech will lead Hauger to "Eat a W."