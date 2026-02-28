NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Jimmie Johnson Announces FOX Livestream, In-Car Camera for Mint 400 Race
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Jimmie Johnson Announces FOX Livestream, In-Car Camera for Mint 400 Race

Updated Feb. 28, 2026 1:54 p.m. ET

It's difficult to find a form of racing that seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson doesn't enjoy. That's perhaps best exemplified by him racing in next month's Mint 400, the famed 400-mile off-road race in the foothills of Las Vegas.

Want to see how Johnson fares? Well, he revealed during the FOX broadcast of Saturday's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race, the OnlyBulls Green Flag 150 at St. Petersburg, that the Mint 400 will be live-streaming on FOX's "SPEED With Harvick And Burton" YouTube page. Moreover, there will be an in-car camera of Johnson during the race that can be seen on "SPEED on FOX" social channels.

What piques the NASCAR legend's interest in this race?

"I've always wanted to go back. I thought maybe short-course racing would be that kind of reentry point," Johnson said on the latest edition of "SPEED With Harvick and Burton" about racing in the Mint 400. "I grew up racing with the Herbst family, and they have second-, third-generation racers now in that series, and, obviously, Riley Herbst is in the Cup Series. But Troy Herbst has offered so many times: 'Come play. Come back. You won't believe what the trucks do.'

"The last Trophy Truck race I was in was in 1995, and so, I've had some curiosities around it, and I went and tested it in October, and it just blew my mind. I'm like, 'I got to do this.’"

[Jimmie Johnson: "I'm One Of Those Idiots Who Keeps Going"]

The Mint 400 takes place from March 6-7. Then, three months later, Johnson will race for TRICON Garage in the Truck Series street race at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego on June 19.

Of course, Johnson, who drove two seasons on the INDYCAR circuit for Chip Ganassi Racing (2021-22), is the crew chief for INDYCAR legend Dario Franchitti, who's competing in Saturday's Truck Series race in St. Petersburg, FL and started in sixth place. Meanwhile, the 50-year-old Johnson also drove in the 2026 Daytona 500.

share
Get more from the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Why is Jimmie Johnson Still Racing? 'I'm One of Those Idiots Who Keeps Going'

Why is Jimmie Johnson Still Racing? 'I'm One of Those Idiots Who Keeps Going'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes