NASCAR Announces 2026 Schedule: Chicagoland, San Diego Added; All-Star To Dover

The NASCAR Cup Series will race at two new venues in 2026, will have a new site for its all-star event, will have a new finale and it will move a traditional summer race to the spring.

In releasing its 2026 schedule, some of the changes already had been announced or expected:

--A new event on Naval Base Coronado across the bay from San Diego (June 21).

--The return of Chicagoland Speedway, a 1.5-mile oval in Joliet (July 5).

--The elimination of the Chicago street race and the Mexico City race. Both events could return in 2027.

--The finale Nov. 8 will be at Homestead-Miami Speedway instead of Phoenix Raceway. Phoenix moves to the first race of the semifinal round, assuming the championship format remains the same in 2026.

In a few other major changes:

--The all-star race moves to Dover Speedway (May 17) while North Wilkesboro Speedway gets a points event (July 19).

--The Watkins Glen race moves from August to Mother’s Day weekend in May.

--With Homestead added to the playoffs, New Hampshire moves out of the playoffs and into August (Aug. 23).

NASCAR released the schedule for all three of its national series. The Xfinity Series will be rebranded as the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

The trucks will race on a street circuit for the first time Feb. 28 when they are part of the St. Petersburg Grand Prix weekend. The trucks will race Saturday with INDYCAR racing Sunday.

The first 14 Cup events will air on FOX Sports, either on FOX or FS1. "From the Daytona 500 to the All-Star Race at Dover, the 2026 FOX NASCAR Cup Series schedule is jam-packed with iconic races and a great mix of tracks," said FOX Sports EVP, Head of Programming Bill Wanger.

Here are the schedules for the three series:

NASCAR Cup Series

FOX/FS1

Feb. 1: Bowman Gray (Clash)

Feb. 15: Daytona

Feb. 22: Atlanta

March 1: Austin

March 8: Phoenix

March 15: Las Vegas

March 22: Darlington

March 29: Martinsville

April 12: Bristol

April 19: Kansas

April 26: Talladega

May 3: Texas

May 10: Watkins Glen

May 17: Dover (All-Star)

PRIME VIDEO

May 24: Charlotte

May 31: Nashville

June 7: Michigan

June 14: Pocono

June 21: San Diego (Coronado)

TNT (In-Season Challenge)

June 28: Sonoma

July 5: Chicagoland

July 12: Atlanta

July 19: North Wilkesboro

July 26: Indianapolis

NBC/USA

Aug. 9: Iowa

Aug. 15: Richmond

Aug. 23: New Hampshire

Aug. 29: Daytona

Sept. 6: Darlington*

Sept. 13: St. Louis*

Sept. 19: Bristol*

Sept. 27: Kansas*

Oct. 4: Las Vegas*

Oct. 11: Charlotte Road Course*

Oct. 18: Phoenix*

Oct. 25: Talladega*

Nov. 1: Martinsville*

Nov. 8: Homestead* (Championship Race)

*Denotes playoff race

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (formerly Xfinity) (all races on CW)

Feb. 14: Daytona

Feb. 21: Atlanta

Feb. 28: Austin

March 7: Phoenix

March 14: Las Vegas

March 21: Darlington

March 28: Martinsville

April 4: Rockingham

April 11: Bristol

April 18: Kansas

April 25: Talladega

May 2: Texas

May 9: Watkins Glen

May 16: Dover

May 23: Charlotte

May 30: Nashville

June 13: Pocono

June 20: San Diego (Coronado)

June 27: Sonoma

July 4: Chicagoland

July 11: Atlanta

July 25: Indianapolis

Aug. 8: Iowa

Aug. 28: Daytona

Sept. 5: Darlington

Sept. 12: St. Louis

Sept. 18: Bristol

Oct. 3: Las Vegas

Oct. 10: Charlotte road course

Oct. 17: Phoenix

Oct. 24: Talladega

Oct. 31: Martinsville

Nov. 7: Homestead

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (all races on FS1/FOX)

Feb. 13: Daytona

Feb. 21: Atlanta

Feb. 28: St. Petersburg

March 20: Darlington

April 3: Rockingham

April 10: Bristol

May 1: Texas

May 8: Watkins Glen

May 15: Dover

May 22: Charlotte

May 29: Nashville

June 6: Michigan

June 19: San Diego (Coronado)

July 11: Lime Rock

July 18: North Wilkesboro

July 24: Indianapolis (Raceway Park)

Aug. 14: Richmond

Aug. 22: New Hampshire

Sept. 17: Bristol

Sept. 26: Kansas

Oct. 9: Charlotte road course

Oct. 16: Phoenix

Oct. 23: Talladega

Oct. 30: Martinsville

Nov. 6: Homestead

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR and INDYCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.

