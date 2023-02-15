Daytona 500 winners: Complete list of past champions, drivers with most wins
The highlight of the NASCAR Cup Series season is the annual running of the Daytona 500 at the famed Daytona International Speedway.
The race has produced some of the most dramatic and historic moments in NASCAR history, with many of the sport's all-time best taking the checked flag in the Great American Race.
It's only fitting that "The King" Richard Petty holds the record for most all-time wins in the Daytona 500 with 7 victories. Other drivers with multiple wins include: Cale Yarborough (4), Bobby Allison (3), Dale Jarrett (3), Jeff Gordon (3), Denny Hamlin (3), Bill Elliott (2), Sterling Marlin (2), Dale Earnhardt Jr. (2), Michael Waltrip (2), Jimmie Johnson (2) and Matt Kenseth (2).
Here is the full list of Daytona 500 winners throughout history:
1959: Lee Petty
1960: Junior Johnson
1961: Marvin Panch
1962: Glenn "Fireball" Roberts
1963: Tiny Lund
1964: Richard Petty
1965: Fred Lorenzen
1966: Richard Petty
1967: Mario Andretti
1968: Cale Yarborough
1969: LeeRoy Yarbrough
1970: Pete Hamilton
1971: Richard Petty
1972: A.J. Foyt
1973: Richard Petty
1974: Richard Petty
1975: Benny Parsons
1976: David Pearson
1977: Cale Yarborough
1978: Bobby Allison
1979: Richard Petty
1980: Buddy Baker
1981: Richard Petty
1982: Bobby Allison
1983: Cale Yarborough
1984: Cale Yarborough
1985: Bill Elliott
1986: Geoff Bodine
1987: Bill Elliott
1988: Bobby Allison
1989: Darrell Waltrip
1990: Derrike Cope
1991: Ernie Irvan
1992: Davey Allison
1993: Dale Jarrett
1994: Sterling Marlin
1995: Sterling Marlin
1996: Dale Jarrett
1997: Jeff Gordon
1998: Dale Earnhardt
1999: Jeff Gordon
2000: Dale Jarrett
2001: Michael Waltrip
2002: Ward Burton
2003: Michael Waltrip
2004: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
2005: Jeff Gordon
2006: Jimmie Johnson
2007: Kevin Harvick
2008: Ryan Newman
2009: Matt Kenseth
2010: Jamie McMurray
2011: Trevor Bayne
2012: Matt Kenseth
2013: Jimmie Johnson
2014: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
2015: Joey Logano
2016: Denny Hamlin
2017: Kurt Busch
2018: Austin Dillon
2019: Denny Hamlin
2020: Denny Hamlin
2021: Michael McDowell
2022: Austin Cindric
