NASCAR Cup Series
Daytona 500 winners: Complete list of past champions, drivers with most wins
NASCAR Cup Series

Daytona 500 winners: Complete list of past champions, drivers with most wins

1 hour ago

The highlight of the NASCAR Cup Series season is the annual running of the Daytona 500 at the famed Daytona International Speedway.

The race has produced some of the most dramatic and historic moments in NASCAR history, with many of the sport's all-time best taking the checked flag in the Great American Race.

It's only fitting that "The King" Richard Petty holds the record for most all-time wins in the Daytona 500 with 7 victories. Other drivers with multiple wins include: Cale Yarborough (4), Bobby Allison (3), Dale Jarrett (3), Jeff Gordon (3), Denny Hamlin (3), Bill Elliott (2), Sterling Marlin (2), Dale Earnhardt Jr. (2), Michael Waltrip (2), Jimmie Johnson (2) and Matt Kenseth (2).

Here is the full list of Daytona 500 winners throughout history:

ADVERTISEMENT

Related: 2023 Daytona 500 Qualifying: How NASCAR's signature event sets its lineup

1959: Lee Petty

1960: Junior Johnson

1961: Marvin Panch

1962: Glenn "Fireball" Roberts

1963: Tiny Lund

1964: Richard Petty

1965: Fred Lorenzen

1966: Richard Petty

1967: Mario Andretti

1968: Cale Yarborough

1969: LeeRoy Yarbrough

1970: Pete Hamilton

1971: Richard Petty

1972: A.J. Foyt

1973: Richard Petty

1974: Richard Petty

1975: Benny Parsons

1976: David Pearson

1977: Cale Yarborough

1978: Bobby Allison

1979: Richard Petty

1980: Buddy Baker

1981: Richard Petty

1982: Bobby Allison

1983: Cale Yarborough

1984: Cale Yarborough

1985: Bill Elliott

1986: Geoff Bodine

1987: Bill Elliott

1988: Bobby Allison

1989: Darrell Waltrip

1990: Derrike Cope

1991: Ernie Irvan

1992: Davey Allison

1993: Dale Jarrett

1994: Sterling Marlin

1995: Sterling Marlin

1996: Dale Jarrett

1997: Jeff Gordon

1998: Dale Earnhardt

1999: Jeff Gordon

2000: Dale Jarrett

2001: Michael Waltrip

2002: Ward Burton

2003: Michael Waltrip

2004: Dale Earnhardt Jr.

2005: Jeff Gordon

2006: Jimmie Johnson

2007: Kevin Harvick

2008: Ryan Newman

2009: Matt Kenseth

2010: Jamie McMurray

2011: Trevor Bayne

2012: Matt Kenseth

2013: Jimmie Johnson

2014: Dale Earnhardt Jr.

2015: Joey Logano

2016: Denny Hamlin

2017: Kurt Busch

2018: Austin Dillon

2019: Denny Hamlin

2020: Denny Hamlin

2021: Michael McDowell

2022: Austin Cindric

NASCAR celebrates milestone 75th year

NASCAR celebrates milestone 75th year
The Race Hub crew looked back at the most memorable moments in NASCAR history.

Top NASCAR stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
share
Dillon brothers reflect on iconic Dale Earnhardt photo after '98 Daytona 500
NASCAR Cup Series

Dillon brothers reflect on iconic Dale Earnhardt photo after '98 Daytona 500

4 hours ago
How to watch 2023 Daytona 500: Date, time, TV channel, streaming
NASCAR Cup Series

How to watch 2023 Daytona 500: Date, time, TV channel, streaming

18 hours ago
Bubba Wallace can't escape the spotlight. But he just wants to win races
NASCAR Cup Series

Bubba Wallace can't escape the spotlight. But he just wants to win races

1 day ago
2023 Daytona 500 odds: Lines, best bets for Great American Race
NASCAR - CUP - DAYTONA 500 - 2/19/2023

2023 Daytona 500 odds: Lines, best bets for Great American Race

1 day ago
Jimmie Johnson relishing 'amazing opportunity' as NASCAR team owner
NASCAR Cup Series

Jimmie Johnson relishing 'amazing opportunity' as NASCAR team owner

2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl 2023 Super Bowl 2023Daytona 500 Image Daytona 500College Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsNBA All-Star Game Image NBA All-Star Game 2023USFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament Projections2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL Draft
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes