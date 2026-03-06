How to Watch NASCAR Desert Double Race at Phoenix: TV Channel, Streaming, Time

One down and one to go for the Desert Double, the INDYCAR-NASCAR doubleheader weekend at Phoenix Raceway this weekend. INDYCAR got things going first on Saturday, when Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden took the checkered flag — and then put some pressure on his Penske NASCAR teammates to follow suit.

Going into NASCAR's spring Phoenix race, here's what you need to know to tune in.

How to watch NASCAR at Phoenix for the Desert Double

The NASCAR Cup Series' Straight Talk Wireless 500 is set for Sunday, March 8, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FS1. The race will also be streamed on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports App and FOX One .

When is the next NASCAR race?

Following the INDYCAR-NASCAR Desert Double crossover weekend, the Cup Series is headed to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube on Sunday, March 15, 2026 at 4 p.m. ET on FS1.

How can I stream the race?

NASCAR's Straight Talk Wireless 500 at Phoenix will be streamed on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App. You can also stream on FOX One .

Chase Elliott practices for the NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 500 on March 7, 2026 at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

How can I watch the NASCAR race without cable?

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV. NASCAR races on FOX can also be streamed live on the FOX Sports website , FOX One and the FOX Sports App .

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch INDYCAR on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

