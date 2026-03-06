NASCAR Cup Series
How to Watch NASCAR Desert Double Race at Phoenix: TV Channel, Streaming, Time
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch NASCAR Desert Double Race at Phoenix: TV Channel, Streaming, Time

Published Mar. 8, 2026 1:10 p.m. ET

One down and one to go for the Desert Double, the INDYCAR-NASCAR doubleheader weekend at Phoenix Raceway this weekend. INDYCAR got things going first on Saturday, when Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden took the checkered flag — and then put some pressure on his Penske NASCAR teammates to follow suit.

Going into NASCAR's spring Phoenix race, here's what you need to know to tune in.

How to watch NASCAR at Phoenix for the Desert Double

The NASCAR Cup Series' Straight Talk Wireless 500 is set for Sunday, March 8, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FS1. The race will also be streamed on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports App and FOX One.

When is the next NASCAR race?

Following the INDYCAR-NASCAR Desert Double crossover weekend, the Cup Series is headed to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube on Sunday, March 15, 2026 at 4 p.m. ET on FS1.

How can I stream the race?

NASCAR's Straight Talk Wireless 500 at Phoenix will be streamed on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App. You can also stream on FOX One.

Chase Elliott practices for the NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 500 on March 7,  2026 at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

How can I watch the NASCAR race without cable?

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV. NASCAR races on FOX can also be streamed live on the FOX Sports website, FOX One and the FOX Sports App

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch INDYCAR on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

How can I watch NASCAR highlights?

Watch the biggest moments and highlights from the NASCAR season on FOX Sports.

What is the 2026 NASCAR schedule?

The full dates and times for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season are available on our 2026 NASCAR schedule page.

share
Get more from the NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Joey Logano Looking Forward To Broadcast Featuring 'Ridiculous' INDYCAR Speed

Joey Logano Looking Forward To Broadcast Featuring 'Ridiculous' INDYCAR Speed

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes