2026 NASCAR Odds: Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin Tied Atop Board for Phoenix

Michael Jordan's 23XI has been the belle of the ball this year, as the team has won the first three races of the NASCAR season.

More specifically, Tyler Reddick — the driver of the No. 45 car — has won the first three races, getting into Victory Lane at the Daytona 500, at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta and at Circuit of the Americas.

Not only has that winning streak made NASCAR history, but Reddick's early success has him sitting firmly at the top of the NASCAR Cup Series standings.

Can he keep it up when the series goes to Phoenix Raceway for the Straight Talk Wireless 500 (3:30 p.m., ET on FS1)?

Here are the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of March 4.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 500 2026

Ryan Blaney : +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Denny Hamlin : +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Kyle Larson : +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Christopher Bell : +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

William Byron : +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Tyler Reddick : +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Joey Logano : +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Chase Briscoe : +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Chase Elliott : +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Ross Chastain : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Josh Berry : +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Chris Buescher : +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Brad Keselowski : +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Kyle Busch : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Connor Zilisch: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Carson Hocevar : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Bubba Wallace : +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Austin Dillon : +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Austin Cindric : +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Ty Gibbs : +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Alex Bowman : +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Alex Bowman : +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Ryan Preece : +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Michael McDowell : +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Shane van Gisbergen : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Austin Hill: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Noah Gragson : +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Daniel Suarez : +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Erik Jones : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Zane Smith : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Todd Gilliland: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

AJ Allmendinger : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

John Hunter Nemechek : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Ty Dillon : +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Riley Herbst : +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Cole Custer : +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Cody Ware : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

The Favorites: Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin are locked in a tie at the top of the oddsboard for Phoenix, and Hamlin, especially, could use a win. Currently, the driver of the No. 11 car sits at 23 in the NASCAR standings. However, he is coming off a top-10 COTA performance in Austin, which could be welcome momentum as he heads back to the track that ended in heartbreak last season. Blaney, on the other hand, is fourth in the standings and is coming off an eighth-place COTA finish. When the series last raced at Phoenix in Nov. 2025, Blaney got into Victory Lane for the 17th win of his career.

Will Ryan Blaney, No. 12, or Denny Hamlin, No. 11, get into Victory Lane this weekend at Phoenix?

One to Watch: It's hard to not give Tyler Reddick (+1100) a look this weekend at Phoenix. He finished 26th at this track last November and 20th last March, but he did finish third here in March 2023. Also, he's got the hot hand in 2026, winning the first three races of the season. He's currently first in the NASCAR Cup Series standings with 186 points.