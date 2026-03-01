Michael Jordan Praises Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing: 'I Just Put Up the Money'

Michael Jordan achieved two three-peats during his NBA career. On Sunday, he achieved another, in a different sport when 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick earned the checkered flag at the NASCAR Cup Series race at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin. Reddick became the first NASCAR driver in history to start a season by winning the first three races, including the season-opening Daytona 500.

Jordan might have a knack for winning, but he passed all the praise to Reddick and his business partner, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin, jokingly saying: "Look, I just put up the money."

"Tyler did a good job," Jordan told telling FOX Sports' Jamie Little after the race. "He beat some good competition,"

"I'm proud of the team we put together," he added. "Denny, I'm pretty sure is the same way. He feels the same way as I do. And I think a lot of credit goes to him because he's the mastermind behind finding Tyler. … I think Denny's done an unbelievable job in terms of helping build this team. And I think this team has done a good job of taking on leadership and just winning. That's what it's about. Winning."

While Jordan was humble, his prowess as a winner is something that can help Reddick and the rest of 23XI Racing understand what it takes. They're applying his teachings recently.

"It's time for change," Jordan said. "And the guys feel the same thing. Tyler came in with the most pressure, I guess. Everybody expected him, or he had a chance to win three in a row. That's the hardest one to win, you know. And you know, he kept to his strategy, and the guys put together a great car."

On Sunday, Reddick lead 58 of 95 laps in a race that featured 14 lead changes. He set up that victory with great preparation, earning pole position in qualification.

His win meant that 23XI Racing became the first team to win the opening three races of the season since Petty Enterprises did it in 1963, per NASCAR. Moreso, Reddick (186 points) holds a 70 point lead on fellow 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace in second place in the NASCAR Cup Series standings. He has a chance to make it four in a row at the Straight Talk Wireless 500 at Phoenix Raceway next Sunday.