2026 NASCAR Odds: Shane van Gisbergen favorite to win at COTA in Austin

In 2025, Christopher Bell took the checkered flag at Circuit of the Americas, the second victory in his back-to-back-to-back early season winning streak.

However, he didn't close as the favorite last year and he's currently not favored to win the 2026 NASCAR race at Austin.

That distinction belongs to Shane van Gisbergen, who finished this race sixth last year.

Will SVG get into Victory Lane at COTA, which airs on FOX at 3:30 p.m. ET? Or will another driver — like the red-hot Tyler Reddick — come out on top?

Here are the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Feb. 25.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

NASCAR Cup Series DuraMAX Grand Prix 2026

Shane van Gisbergen : +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Connor Zilisch: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Christopher Bell : +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

William Byron : +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Tyler Reddick : +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Kyle Larson : +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Chase Briscoe : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Chase Elliott : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Chris Buescher : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Ross Chastain : +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Kyle Busch : +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

AJ Allmendinger : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Ty Gibbs : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Michael McDowell : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Alex Bowman : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Ryan Blaney : +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Joey Logano : +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Denny Hamlin : +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Daniel Suarez : +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Carson Hocevar : +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Austin Cindric : +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Ryan Preece : +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Bubba Wallace : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Noah Gragson : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Todd Gilliland: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

John Hunter Nemechek : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Cole Custer : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Brad Keselowski : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Austin Dillon : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Zane Smith : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Jesse Love: +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Erik Jones : +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Ty Dillon : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Riley Herbst: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Josh Berry : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Cody Ware: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

The Favorite: At +120, Shane van Gisbergen is the favorite, but as noted above, he finished this race sixth in 2025. At COTA last season, SVG led 23 laps, with his best lap speed clocking in at 100.10 mph. He also finished sixth last week at Atlanta, after having only led one lap.

Will SVG get his first win of the 2026 NASCAR season this weekend in Austin?

Ones to Watch: Christopher Bell (+900) and Tyler Reddick (+1500) are ones that bettors might want to keep their eyes on at COTA. Bell captured the checkered flag here in 2025, with eight laps led and running his fastest lap at 99.44 mph. That win came in the middle of three consecutive victories for Bell that included Atlanta and Phoenix. However, it's Tyler Reddick that currently has the hot hand, having gotten into Victory Lane this year at Daytona and then Atlanta. With 54 laps led on the season and 125 points, Reddick is No. 1 in the NASCAR Cup standings.