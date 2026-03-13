How to Watch INDYCAR's Grand Prix of Arlington: TV Channel, Streaming, Time

Alex Palou won the first race, Josef Newgarden won the second, but who will win the third race of the 2026 INDYCAR season? You'll have to tune in to find out.

Following last weekend's Desert Double with both INDYCAR and NASCAR competing at Phoenix Raceway, the two series went their separate ways. And INDYCAR is ready to debut a new street course in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday.

Here's how to watch and what to know about INDYCAR's Java House Grand Prix of Arlington.

How to watch INDYCAR at Arlington street race

The third race of the 2026 INDYCAR season is the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington on the streets of Arlington, Texas and adjacent to AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

The Java House Grand Prix of Arlington is set for Sunday, March 15, 2026 at noon ET on FOX and FOX One. FOX's pre-race coverage will begin at 11:30 a.m. ET.

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Who won the last INDYCAR race?

Josef Newgarden earned his first win of 2026 by taking the checkered flag at Phoenix Raceway last weekend as part of the Desert Double with NASCAR also racing that weekend. (On the NASCAR side, Ryan Blaney won the Cup race for a Team Penske sweep.)

Has INDYCAR ever raced at Arlington?

No, the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington is the inaugural race on the streets of Arlington.

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When is the next INDYCAR race?

After Arlington, INDYCAR gets a little time off. The fourth race of the 2026 INDYCAR season will be the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix at Barber Motorsports Park, set for Sunday, March 29, 2026 at 1 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One.

How can I watch the INDYCAR 2026 season?

In 2026, every INDYCAR race will be broadcast live on FOX and FOX One, including the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 24.

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How can I stream INDYCAR or watch without cable?

INDYCAR races on FOX can also be streamed live on the FOX Sports website, FOX One and the FOX Sports App.

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch INDYCAR on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

How can I watch INDYCAR highlights?

Watch the biggest moments and highlights from the INDYCAR season all season on FOX Sports.

What is the 2026 INDYCAR schedule?

The full dates and times for the 2026 INDYCAR season are available on our 2026 INDYCAR schedule page.