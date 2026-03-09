INDYCAR Freedom 250 Course Unveiled: Seven Turns, View of Capitol

Washington, D.C. — INDYCAR drivers are known to focus on the track ahead of them, but there will be plenty for them — and fans — to look at when they race Aug. 23 in the nation’s capital.

Federal, city and INDYCAR officials announced plans for the Freedom 250 Grand Prix course, a 1.66-mile, seven-turn circuit with a start-finish line on 3rd street with the U.S. Capitol (less than a half-mile away) in the background. The number of laps for the race is still to be determined.

A look at the track map for Freedom 250 Grand Prix street course.

Cars will go north on 3rd Street and take a left on Pennsylvania Avenue, where pit lane will also be located.

The 0.4-mile frontstretch along Pennsylvania Ave. will then have drivers turn left onto 9th Street and wind their way through the National Mall.

They will take a left on Constitution Avenue and then a right on 7th Street down to Independence Avenue, where they will curve left onto Maryland Street to 3rd Street.

Within the course will be the National Gallery of Art, the National Archives and the Smithsonian. The area of the National Mall will be open and free to fans.

"This circuit is unlike any other street race we’ve seen," said two-time INDYCAR champion and current series points leader Josef Newgarden in a news release. "You’ve got a high‑speed section down Pennsylvania Avenue that will reward commitment and precision, mixed with technical corners around 9th Street that will demand respect."

A rendering of what racing in the Freedom 250 Grand Prix might look like.

[MORE INDYCAR: 4 Takeaways From Josef Newgarden's Win at Phoenix]

Buildout of the course will begin in the summer with the roads expected to remain open and accessible most of the time during the build.

Washington-based live events production company Harbinger will coordinate logistics and the fan experience. Monumental Sports & Entertainment, owner of the Washington’s NHL, NBA and WNBA teams, will oversee marketing, sponsorships and corporate hospitality.

The event was made possible by an executive order issued by President Donald Trump, which allowed for accelerated permitting and any work that needs to be done to complete the course.

"The story of America is one of vision, courage, perseverance — and speed," said U.S. Chief of Protocol Monica Crowley, President Trump’s representative for America’s 250th. "What better way to showcase our exceptional American spirit than by hosting the Grand Prix in our nation’s capital during our 250th birthday year."

The race, as are all of the INDYCAR events, will be televised on FOX. It will be the 15th race of an 18-race schedule.

"This is so much more than another sporting event on the calendar," FOX Sports CEO and Executive Producer Eric Shanks said in a news release. "It’s a unique opportunity to celebrate the creativity, ingenuity and competitive spirit that helped build America.

"The Freedom 250 Grand Prix, racing through a monument-filled course in the heart of Washington, D.C., will be a centerpiece of the celebrations honoring our nation’s 250th birthday. FOX Sports is incredibly proud to help bring this historic moment to fans across the country."