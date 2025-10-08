Brittany Force's Next Chapter: 'Difficult Saying Goodbye To Something I Love So Much'

Brittany Force

Known as the "Queen of Speed," Brittany Force is a two-time Top Fuel world champion (2017, 2022) who owns the record for fastest run in NHRA history at 343.51 mph and the quickest run in NHRA history at 3.623 seconds. She recently announced her decision to step away from racing at season’s end to focus on starting a family. This is a first-person piece in which she reflects on her career.

I fell in love with the sport of drag racing when I was a kid. But it was from the spectator point of view. I remember sitting in the stands with my mom and sisters watching my dad [16-time champion John Force] race down racetracks all across the country. I watched him win races, wreck, catch on fire and win championships. He is, and has always been, the world’s greatest driver in the sport.

Growing up in the world of drag racing, I never imagined myself behind the wheel. Those cars are violent and it takes a tough person to drive one. It wasn’t until my older sister Ashley got in the seat that I realized there is a place for females to compete and be successful in a field full of men. And as a younger sister, I wanted to do everything my older sister did, so I followed in her footsteps and my father’s footsteps as well.

Looking back, I remember the first time I saw a woman blaze down a racetrack. My sisters and I were sitting in the stands waiting for my dad to run. A dragster with a pink stripe down the side of the car caught my attention. I’ll never forget my sister Ashley telling me there was a girl driving that car. It was Shelly Payne (formerly Anderson) that was behind the wheel. I became a fan in that moment. I couldn’t believe a female was driving a race car just like my dad. Drag racing was a male-dominated sport, but not that day and not in that lane. After that, I always paid attention to female drivers. Shelly Payne, Erica Enders, my sister Ashley — I was in awe of them.

My sisters and I had the most wonderful childhood. We were racetrack kids. Summertime meant packing our suitcases and going on the road with my dad. We were in a different city every week. We drove from racetrack to racetrack. Those racetracks became home and my dad’s crew guys became big brothers to us girls!

My dad wrecked and caught on fire more times than I could count. And he would always climb out of the car, throw his arms up in the air for the fans, and then give an interview about how spectacular the explosion was. He was Superman to me. He always did the impossible, and the fans cheered him on through it all, and so did I!

My team and I have set the national ET record, national MPH record, won races and won championships together. We’ve accomplished so much over the years and that is something I'm really proud of.

I’ve worked with so many different crew chiefs and crew guys over the years. I’m grateful for the relationships I’ve built, the people I’ve learned from and the memories I’ve made. I’ve been with my crew chief, David Grubnic, since 2019 and I’ve loved being able to push the limits with him. He is one of the most talented crew chiefs in the industry. My crew this year are some of the hardest working, most dedicated guys I have ever teamed up with. We’ve are on the road together 20 plus weekends during our season, and they’ve made being on the road feel like home.

It does take a unique individual to drive one of these cars. I believe you have to be a little crazy to get behind the wheel of an 11,000-horsepower race car. But I’ve always been the adventurous type. I got licensed in a super comp car at 16, made some passes and licensed in a Funny Car, jumped out of an airplane and gone skydiving. It’s always been hard for me to say no. I’ll always try anything once.

That "I’ll try anything once" mindset is actually what jump started my career. I was competing in an A/Fuel dragster back in 2012 and had the opportunity to get in the seat of a Top Fuel dragster and go testing. John Force Racing was re-building our safety program and trying to build a safer racecar. I agreed in that moment I would be the one to test the Top Fuel dragster. It was months getting a car built, putting a team together and getting fitted for all the right safety gear. When it actually came down to getting ready to go testing, I remember asking myself "what did I just get myself into?"

I’ll never forget driving out to the racetrack in West Palm Beach, Fla, and remembering how completely terrified I was. I was going to climb into a race car that reached speeds of 330 mph and pulled 6-7 Gs. I was terrified because climbing in the car was climbing into the unknown.

The first run I drove to about 60 feet and then lifted. After that first step on the throttle pedal, I was ready to go a little further. I made many testing runs, working my way down the racetrack throughout the year. At the end of the season, I made my first full pass down The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and I was hooked! I knew in that moment that’s what I wanted to do.

This 2025 season has been an amazing one for my team and me. We brought home a win in Epping, New Hampshire at the beginning of the season. We’ve re-set the national speed record with a 343.51 mph run in Indianapolis. We’ve continued to run in the 340s throughout the season, re-setting track records. It took every single one of my guys, myself and my crew chief to make those runs happen. We are all very proud to have the fastest car on the track. That’s something that has made quite an impact this season.

One of the best parts about my job is meeting the fans. There’s nothing more heartwarming than when I have a little girl come up to me at the ropes and tell me she wants to be a racecar driver just like me. I always give any advice I can and give the little girls a hug and wish them good luck. Those moments are some I will never forget.

If I can inspire somebody, that really means something to me. If I can motivate somebody to step outside their comfort zone and chase down their dream, even if it’s against the odds, that is a win in itself.

After dedicating the last 13 years of my life to driving and the sport of NHRA drag racing, I have made the difficult decision to step out of the seat at the end of the season to focus on starting a family with my husband Bobby. I’m so grateful for such an amazing career and all the opportunities that came with it. I’m thankful for my team and all our success together. I’m not closing the door on driving in the future, but that’s a decision for further down the road once I get there.

The decision to step away hasn’t been an easy one. It’s always been in the back of my mind since I first made the decision to get in the seat. As a woman, I don’t have the luxury that men have to continue driving while starting a family.

I was always so focused on my career that I knew if I ever wanted to start a family, it would come later in life. Watching my sisters start their own families has really opened my eyes the last few years. I love spending time with my little nieces and nephews whenever I’m home. They come to the races wearing Brittany Force shirts and are my biggest fans.

Coming into this season, I knew it was time. The best way to describe my decision is bittersweet. It’s difficult saying goodbye to something I love so much but, with the support of my husband, my family and my team, I’ve decided that this will be the year to make space for something new and see where this next chapter takes me.