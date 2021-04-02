FIRST THINGS FIRST

MONDAY | 7:30 AM ET

Nick Wright responds to Kyrie Irving's comments on Nets' 'Championship Culture' | FIRST THINGS FIRST
23 HOURS AGO Fox Sports
Chris Broussard weighs Zion's chances at becoming a Top 10 All-Time player | FIRST THINGS FIRST
23 HOURS AGO Fox Sports
Chris Broussard: If Kyrie's Nets win a championship, it will be virtually unprecedented | FIRST THINGS FIRST
23 HOURS AGO Fox Sports
Brandon Marshall: The idea of Pats drafting Justin Fields at No. 11 is a 'hallucination' | FIRST THINGS FIRST
1 DAY AGO Fox Sports
Nick Wright : Giannis 'checks all the boxes' , but Dame & Harden have entered MVP race | FIRST THINGS FIRST
1 DAY AGO Fox Sports
Matt Leinart: Jets shouldn't give up on Sam Darnold, he's got talent | FIRST THINGS FIRST
1 DAY AGO Fox Sports
Chris Broussard: Even with Joel Embiid's return to 76ers, Nets are the team to beat | FIRST THINGS FIRST
1 DAY AGO Fox Sports
Nick Wright: 'Tyler Lockett is a great player, but this isn't a compromise for Russell Wilson' | FIRST THINGS FIRST
2 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Antoine Walker on Kawhi Leonard leaving Clippers for Miami Heat: 'It's just not happening' | FIRST THINGS FIRST
2 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Jordan Palmer: Pre-Draft, Trevor Lawrence already has NFL Franchise QB experience | FIRST THINGS FIRST
2 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Nick Wright: LeBron & Lakers don't need Steph Curry to win a Title | FIRST THINGS FIRST
2 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Nick Wright & Chris Broussard decide if Net's are the 'villains' of the NBA | FIRST THINGS FIRST
3 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Bucky Brooks: Trevor Lawrence is the real deal, Jets should draft Zach Wilson | FIRST THINGS FIRST
3 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Brandon Marshall: 'I love Zach Wilson, but Jets need Justin Fields' | FIRST THINGS FIRST
3 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Nick Wright: 'Zion is fully unleashed, I'm not surprised at his success' | FIRST THINGS FIRST
4 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Greg Jennings decides if San Francisco is really committed to Jimmy G | FIRST THINGS FIRST
4 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Chris Broussard: The Nets are coming with guns, I don't see LeBron stopping them | FIRST THINGS FIRST
4 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Nick Wright awards his NBA Trade Deadline Medals | FIRST THINGS FIRST
MARCH 26 Fox Sports
LaVar Arrington: Seahawks will continue to struggle if they don't appease Russell Wilson | FIRST THINGS FIRST
MARCH 26 Fox Sports
Chris Broussard: Clippers exchange Lou Williams for Rajon Rondo but Lakers will still win West | FIRST THINGS FIRST
MARCH 26 Fox Sports
Nick Wright awards his NBA Medals; Talks Kawhi Leonard | FIRST THINGS FIRST
MARCH 25 Fox Sports
Nick Wright: LeBron James should take his time recovering; Lakers can't be beat if healthy | FIRST THINGS
MARCH 25 Fox Sports
Chris Broussard: 76ers should add Kyle Lowry to have a real chance at winning the NBA Title | FIRST THINGS FIRST
MARCH 25 Fox Sports
Antoine Walker: Lakers may face a long losing streak & force LeBron James & Anthony Davis back sooner | FIRST THINGS FIRST
MARCH 24 Fox Sports
Nick Wright breaks down his updated NBA MVP ladder | FIRST THINGS FIRST
MARCH 24 Fox Sports
