How to Watch INDYCAR Desert Double Race at Phoenix: TV Channel, Streaming, Time

Get ready for more excitement with INDYCAR racing! Keep reading for more information on how to watch the 2026 season of INDYCAR, including the second race of the year at Phoenix Raceway. Saturday's INDYCAR race is the first of two motorsports events on FOX this weekend for the Desert Double with the NASCAR Cup Series racing Sunday.

How to watch INDYCAR at Phoenix for the Desert Double

The 2026 INDYCAR season kicks off Sunday with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg around the streets of St. Pete in Florida.

The second INDYCAR race of the season, the Good Ranchers 250, at Phoenix Raceway will begin at 3 p.m. ET on FOX. It will also be available on FOX One, the FOX Sports App and the FOX Sports website.

[WHAT TO KNOW: INDYCAR, NASCAR Take Center Stage for Desert Double]

Who won the first INDYCAR race of 2026?

After winning his fourth INDYCAR championship (2021, 2023, 2024, 2025), Alex Palou continued his dominance by winning the 2026 season-opening race, the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

When was the last time INDYCAR raced at Phoenix?

Despite a long history at the track, INDYCAR hasn't consistently raced at Phoenix Raceway in recent history, and the last time the series was at the one-mile desert track was in 2018 with Josef Newgarden winning the race.

Since 2005, INDYCAR has had just three races at Phoenix in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

[MOTORSPORTS: Can Alex Palou Repeat His Historic 2025 INDYCAR Season?]

When is the next INDYCAR race?

The third race of the 2026 INDYCAR season will be the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington through the streets of Arlington, Texas and adjacent to AT&T Stadium. INDYCAR's Arlington street race is set for Sunday, March 15 at 12:30 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One.

How can I watch the INDYCAR 2026 season?

In 2026, every INDYCAR race will be broadcast live on FOX, including the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 24.

[BEST OF THE BEST: Top-10 INDYCAR Drivers of All Time]

I can almost taste it. Welcome to the fastest racing on Earth | INDYCAR on FOX

How can I stream INDYCAR or watch without cable?

INDYCAR races on FOX can also be streamed live on the FOX Sports website, FOX One and the FOX Sports App.

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch INDYCAR on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

How can I watch INDYCAR highlights?

Watch the biggest moments and highlights from the INDYCAR season all season on FOX Sports.

What is the 2026 INDYCAR schedule?

The full dates and times for the 2026 INDYCAR season are available on our 2026 INDYCAR schedule page.