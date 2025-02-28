NTT INDYCAR SERIES Who are the 10 best INDYCAR drivers of all time? Updated Feb. 28, 2025 2:43 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 INDYCAR season has an incredible amount of hype around it after an epic 2024 season that featured seven different drivers winning across 17 total events. That led to a battle for the championship that was settled during the final race.

With the INDYCAR season starting on March 2 on FOX (and all races this season being broadcast on FOX networks), and a deep group of drivers competing for the win, it got us thinking — who are the best drivers in INDYCAR history?

That said, here are the 10 best INDYCAR drivers of all time.

10 best INDYCAR drivers of all time

10. Johnny Rutherford

After making his debut in 1962, Rutherford delivered his first victory just three years later in Atlanta. By the time his career was over, he had competed in 315 races, grabbing pole position in 23 and claiming victory in 27 of them. He won the Indianapolis 500 three times, a mark only nine other drivers have reached.

9. Dario Franchitti

One of the more recognizable names on the list, Franchitti made 265 INDYCAR starts and collected four championships in the process. He earned 31 wins, claimed 92 podiums and 33 poles over that span. Moreover, he had 119 top-five finishes and currently sits tied for third for most championships of all time.

With 302 starts under his belt, Power is a household name among INDYCAR followers. In that time, Powers has earned two championships with 44 race wins overall. He has also earned an impressive 70 poles. Those 70 poles are the most in INDYCAR history, making him one of the top drivers in the sport's history.

7. Al Unser Jr.

One of the most famous drivers ever, Unser is scheduled to be a grand marshal for this year's 50th Anniversary Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, a locale he's very familiar with. He's the winningest driver in Long Beach history with six victories over eight years. Unser also claimed two Indy 500 wins in his decorated career.

6. Michael Andretti

Andretti is one of the most accomplished drivers, continuing with the ownership of Andretti Autosport to this day. During his racing career, he claimed 42 INDYCAR wins and dominated with 32 poles. His most successful year came in 1991, when he earned the championship, had eight race wins and eight poles in just 17 total races.

5. Rick Mears

Perhaps the most impressive thing over the course of Mears' career was the fact he was victorious at the Indy 500 four separate times, becoming one of just four racers to accomplish such a feat. He was also able to grab six poles and was a front-row starter in 11 of his 15 races there from 1978 to 1992. Mears was also able to cash in when, in 1991, he became the first driver to earn $10 million in career earnings from INDYCAR races.

4. Al Unser

Similar to Mears, Unser also won the Indy 500 four different times. When he reached the milestone, it had only been done one other time. His triumph there, though, wasn't just from wins. He finished in the top three of the Indy 500 in 11 different races over his career. When his career was over, Unser had earned $6.7 million, with more than half of that money coming from Indy 500 races.

Dixon has been wildly successful in every race. Overall, he is a six-time INDYCAR champion and has collected 58 career wins, which is the most of any active driver and the second-most of all time. Last season was his 23rd driving for Chip Ganassi Racing, making him the longest-tenured driver in team history. He leads all current drivers with 402 starts and has the all-time podium record with 142.

2. A.J. Foyt

Now a team owner for AJ Foyt Racing, Foyt built a highly productive career. He won seven INDYCAR championships during his time behind the wheel, which remains the all-time record. Additionally, he had a great run during his Indy 500 starts, becoming the first to ever win "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing" four times. Even more notable was his ability to adapt. Foyt is still the only driver who has won the Indy 500 in both front- and rear-engined cars, a testament to his immense talent.

1. Mario Andretti

It's safe to say Andretti is the most well-known driver in the sport's history. His success was a huge reason why, with the longtime driver winning four championships, 52 races, earning 67 pole positions and 141 podiums over the course of his INDYCAR run. His longevity was also something special, winning Driver of the Year three different times, each in a different decade (1967, 1978, 1984). To this day, he's the only driver to win a Daytona 500, Indy 500 and Formula One world title.

