How to Watch the 2026 INDYCAR Season Opener at St. Pete: Channel, How to Stream

Get ready to experience another season of excitement with INDYCAR racing! Keep reading for more information on how to watch the 2026 season of INDYCAR, including the first race of the year at St. Pete.

How to watch the first INDYCAR race of 2026

The 2026 INDYCAR season kicks off Sunday with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg around the streets of St. Pete in Florida. The race will begin at noon ET on FOX.

Who won the 2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg?

Last season, Alex Palou collected the St. Pete checkered flag on his way to his fourth INDYCAR championship (2021, 2023, 2024, 2025).

What is the INDYCAR course for St. Pete?

As INDYCAR notes: "The 1.8-mile, 14-turn (5 lefts, 9 rights) circuit incorporates streets of downtown St. Petersburg and a section of runway of Albert Whitted Airport. After the long frontstretch, there's a tight right-hander into Turn 1 and then a quick left-hand turn. Plenty of drivers have gotten into trouble in these two turns over the years. There are two other long straights with heavy braking zones that afford opportunities to overtake."

When is the next INDYCAR race?

The second race of the 2026 INDYCAR season will be the Good Ranchers 250, part of the Desert Double at Phoenix Raceway with an INDYCAR-NASCAR crossover weekend. INDYCAR's Good Ranchers 250 is Saturday, March 7 at 3 p.m. ET on FOX, and NASCAR's Straight Talk Wireless 500 is set for Sunday, March 8 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

How can I watch the INDYCAR 2026 season?

In 2026, every INDYCAR race will be broadcast live on FOX, including the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 24.

How can I stream INDYCAR or watch without cable?

INDYCAR races on FOX can also be streamed live on the FOX Sports website, FOX One and the FOX Sports App.

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch INDYCAR on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

How can I watch INDYCAR highlights?

Watch the biggest moments and highlights from the INDYCAR season all season on FOX Sports.

What is the 2026 INDYCAR schedule?

The full dates and times for the 2026 INDYCAR season are available on our 2026 INDYCAR schedule page.