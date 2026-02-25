Why is Jimmie Johnson Still Racing? 'I'm One of Those Idiots Who Keeps Going'

Jimmie Johnson has done it all: NASCAR, INDYCAR and off-road racing, among other forms of motorsports.

What's next for the NASCAR Hall of Famer and seven-time Cup Series champ? Driving a Trophy Truck in the Mint 400 on March 8.

"I've always wanted to go back. I thought maybe short-course racing would be that kind of reentry point," Johnson, who drove in the 2026 Daytona 500, said about why he's set to drive a Trophy Truck next month on the latest edition of "SPEED With Harvick And Burton."

"I grew up racing with the Herbst family, and they have second-, third-generation racers now in that series, and, obviously, Riley Herbst is in the Cup Series. But Troy Herbst has offered so many times: 'Come play. Come back. You won't believe what the trucks do.'

"The last Trophy Truck race I was in was in 1995, and so, I've had some curiosities around it, and I went and tested it in October, and it just blew my mind. I'm like, 'I got to do this.’"

On that note, Johnson will also race for TRICON Garage in the June 19 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series street race at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, near his El Cajon hometown.

Johnson raced full-time on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit at Hendrick Motorsports from 2002-2020 and 20 years total (2001-20). He has also driven in a combined 15 Cup Series races since 2023 for his own team, Legacy Motor Club, highlighted by finishing third in the 2025 Daytona 500.

Johnson won seven Cup Series titles (2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013 and 2016), which puts him in a three-way tie with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt for the most in NASCAR history; he won 83 races total, which is tied with Cale Yarborough for sixth in Cup Series history.

"I've always wanted to find the right balance of bucket list races or unique experiences to do," Johnson said. "I was hyper-focused in my Cup career and just drove Cup cars and always envied guys that moved around a bit. And then thinking of the time I spent on the couch with my dad and my grandfather, and my grandfather's opinion of Mario Andretti, because he went anywhere and raced anything. And [A.J.] Foyt. There were these examples that kind of stuck in the back of my mind. I'm certainly not doing that, but I want to experience stuff.

"I'm at that stage of life where I really want to challenge myself, and I have a great partner in Carvana, and they're like, ‘Yeah, no finish lines. What’s the tagline?' And now, it's kind of chasing bucket-list items."

Johnson raced two seasons in INDYCAR, running a combined 29 races with Chip Ganassi Racing from 2021-22.

But wait, there's more.

Johnson will be the crew chief for INDYCAR legend Dario Franchitti, as the latter races in the Truck Series this Saturday at the OnlyBulls Green Flag 150 at St. Petersburg. What keeps the 50-year-old Johnson wanting more?

"I'm just one of those idiots who likes to keep going," Johnson said. "It's been an interesting journey as a full-time driver and stepping away from the famed [No.] 48 [car]. Now I have time to reflect on it, but in-between there, I was at Ganassi for a couple of years in the INDYCAR Series and again found myself walking away from an incredible opportunity, and I really thought there was something wrong with me.

"But now I've found this different balance of life and probably working more hours and doing more than I did before. But it's something new and a new challenge and a new chapter, and I'm truly enjoying it — and a lot of racing."

