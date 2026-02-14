NASCAR Cup Series
'SPEED With Harvick And Buxton' Is Debuting February 23
Updated Feb. 15, 2026 4:54 p.m. ET

Motorsports fans, rejoice! A legendary brand is back, and you don't need old VHS tapes or vintage YouTube clips to prove it. 

SPEED is back as an all-new show and podcast on FOX celebrating winners around the world — from NASCAR to INDYCAR and even Formula 1 and MotoGP. The show will premiere on Feb. 23, and new episodes will be released twice a week across FOX One and the digital and social channels for FOX Sports, NASCAR and INDYCAR. 

Introducing SPEED with Harvick and Buxton

Former NASCAR Cup Series and Daytona 500 champion Kevin Harvick will serve as the analyst for the show, which will be hosted by "INDYCAR on FOX" play-by-play host and veteran F1 broadcaster Will Buxton, who also starred in the film "F1."

"We're going to cover it all on that show," Harvick said during the Daytona 500 broadcast on FOX.

Reigniting a legendary motorsports brand, SPEED previously was an all-encompassing motorsports and automotive TV channel that delivered 24-hour coverage of motorsports and car culture to gearheads across the country. If you could drive it, SPEED would cover it.

SPEED was launched in 1995, originally as Speedvision, and ran until 2013 until the launch of FS1. During that period, FOX began broadcasting NASCAR in 2002.

SPEED is sponsored by POET, the world's largest producer of biofuels and the official bioethanol partner of NASCAR.

