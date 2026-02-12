Daytona 500 Starting Lineup: See the Starting Positions for Every Driver in 2026
The top 10 is stacked with veterans with NASCAR Cup Series champions and four previous Daytona 500 winners leading the 2026 edition of The Great American Race on Sunday.
The 2026 Daytona 500 field is officially set following pole qualifying Wednesday and the Duels at Daytona on Thursday. Ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series season opener, Kyle Busch won his first Daytona 500 pole and will be joined by Chase Briscoe on the front row leading the field to green Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX.
And Thursday's two duels — won by Joey Logano and Chase Elliott — determined the remainder of the starting lineup with a 41-car field, which includes seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson.
[NASCAR: All 41 Daytona 500 Paint Schemes]
Here's the starting lineup for the 2026 Daytona 500 with Busch on the pole.
- Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
- Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
- Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
- Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
- Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
- Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
- Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
- Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
- Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
- Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
- John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
- Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
- Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
- Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
- Daniel Suárez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet*
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet
- Casey Mears, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
- Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
- Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
- Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
- Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
- Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
- Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
- Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
- Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
- Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
- Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
- Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
- Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota
- Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
- Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
- Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
- Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
- Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
- AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
- Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
- Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet*
- BJ McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
- William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet*
- Justin Allgaier, No. 40 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
- Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford*
*Driver will start from the rear for switching to a backup car.
-
Daytona 500 Weather: Forecast for Sunday's Race at Daytona International Speedway
Second Thoughts: What is Tony Stewart Thinking Doing a Daytona Truck Race?
4 Takeaways From Daytona 500 Qualifying: Kyle Busch Wins His First Daytona 500 Pole
-
FOX Presents 'We've Lost Dale Earnhardt: 25 Years Later' Documentary On Thursday
2026 NASCAR Cup Series Predictions: Kevin Harvick Talks Breakout Stars, Cup Champ
Former INDYCAR Driver James Hinchcliffe Set to Make NASCAR Debut in Truck Series
-
Kevin Harvick: A Fast Kyle Busch Is 'Dangerous' For NASCAR's Daytona 500 Field
Who Is Jimmie Johnson? 7-Time Champ on Living Abroad and His Daytona 500 Future
NASCAR Drivers Sound Off: Answering 4 Burning Questions for 2026 Cup Season
-
Daytona 500 Weather: Forecast for Sunday's Race at Daytona International Speedway
Second Thoughts: What is Tony Stewart Thinking Doing a Daytona Truck Race?
4 Takeaways From Daytona 500 Qualifying: Kyle Busch Wins His First Daytona 500 Pole
-
FOX Presents 'We've Lost Dale Earnhardt: 25 Years Later' Documentary On Thursday
2026 NASCAR Cup Series Predictions: Kevin Harvick Talks Breakout Stars, Cup Champ
Former INDYCAR Driver James Hinchcliffe Set to Make NASCAR Debut in Truck Series
-
Kevin Harvick: A Fast Kyle Busch Is 'Dangerous' For NASCAR's Daytona 500 Field
Who Is Jimmie Johnson? 7-Time Champ on Living Abroad and His Daytona 500 Future
NASCAR Drivers Sound Off: Answering 4 Burning Questions for 2026 Cup Season