Daytona 500 Starting Lineup: See the Starting Positions for Every Driver in 2026

The top 10 is stacked with veterans with NASCAR Cup Series champions and four previous Daytona 500 winners leading the 2026 edition of The Great American Race on Sunday.

The 2026 Daytona 500 field is officially set following pole qualifying Wednesday and the Duels at Daytona on Thursday. Ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series season opener, Kyle Busch won his first Daytona 500 pole and will be joined by Chase Briscoe on the front row leading the field to green Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

And Thursday's two duels — won by Joey Logano and Chase Elliott — determined the remainder of the starting lineup with a 41-car field, which includes seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson.

Here's the starting lineup for the 2026 Daytona 500 with Busch on the pole.

*Driver will start from the rear for switching to a backup car.