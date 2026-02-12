NASCAR Cup Series
Daytona 500 Starting Lineup: See the Starting Positions for Every Driver in 2026
Published Feb. 13, 2026 10:41 a.m. ET

The top 10 is stacked with veterans with NASCAR Cup Series champions and four previous Daytona 500 winners leading the 2026 edition of The Great American Race on Sunday.

The 2026 Daytona 500 field is officially set following pole qualifying Wednesday and the Duels at Daytona on Thursday. Ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series season opener, Kyle Busch won his first Daytona 500 pole and will be joined by Chase Briscoe on the front row leading the field to green Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX. 

And Thursday's two duels — won by Joey Logano and Chase Elliott — determined the remainder of the starting lineup with a 41-car field, which includes seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson

Here's the starting lineup for the 2026 Daytona 500 with Busch on the pole. 

  1. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 
  2. Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 
  3. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 
  4. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 
  5. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 
  6. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 
  7. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 
  8. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 
  9. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
  10. Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 
  11. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 
  12. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 
  13. Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 
  14. Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 
  15. Daniel Suárez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet*
  16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet 
  17. Casey Mears, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
  18. Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 
  19. Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
  20. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
  21. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 
  22. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
  23. Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 
  24. Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 
  25. Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 
  26. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 
  27. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 
  28. Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 
  29. Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota
  30. Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 
  31. Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 
  32. Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 
  33. Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 
  34. Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 
  35. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 
  36. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 
  37. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet*
  38. BJ McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
  39. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet*
  40. Justin Allgaier, No. 40 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
  41. Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford*

*Driver will start from the rear for switching to a backup car.

