All 41 Daytona 500 Paint Schemes for NASCAR's 2026 Season Opener

Bright reds, flashy purples and so many shades of green: Practically every color on the rainbow will be represented in Sunday's 2026 Daytona 500, the NASCAR Cup Series season opener. Plus, first-time Daytona 500 pole sitter Kyle Busch and two-time defending 500 champ William Byron are rocking flames on their Chevrolets with can't-miss paint schemes.

Drivers and teams work all offseason to bring the strongest possible cars to Daytona International Speedway for a chance to win The Great American Race. And that extends to stylish, eye-catching paint schemes that will race around the iconic 2.5-mile Daytona track on Sunday, starting at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

For Sunday's Daytona 500, here's a look at all 41 paint schemes in the field in numerical order.

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Daniel Suárez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

(Photo by Michael Bush/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

(Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Justin Allgaier, No. 40 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

(Photo by Malcolm Hope/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

(Photo by Michael Bush/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Casey Mears, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

(Photo by Michael Bush/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BJ McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet