All 41 Daytona 500 Paint Schemes for NASCAR's 2026 Season Opener
Bright reds, flashy purples and so many shades of green: Practically every color on the rainbow will be represented in Sunday's 2026 Daytona 500, the NASCAR Cup Series season opener. Plus, first-time Daytona 500 pole sitter Kyle Busch and two-time defending 500 champ William Byron are rocking flames on their Chevrolets with can't-miss paint schemes.
Drivers and teams work all offseason to bring the strongest possible cars to Daytona International Speedway for a chance to win The Great American Race. And that extends to stylish, eye-catching paint schemes that will race around the iconic 2.5-mile Daytona track on Sunday, starting at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX.
For Sunday's Daytona 500, here's a look at all 41 paint schemes in the field in numerical order.
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Daniel Suárez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
(Photo by Michael Bush/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
(Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Justin Allgaier, No. 40 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
(Photo by Malcolm Hope/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
(Photo by Michael Bush/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
Casey Mears, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
(Photo by Michael Bush/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
BJ McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
