4 Takeaways From Tyler Reddick's History-Making COTA Win

Tyler Reddick went from no wins in 2025 to making history in 2026.

The 23XI Racing driver won Sunday at Circuit of the Americas to become the first driver in Cup Series history to open the season with three consecutive victories.

In dominating on a road course, Reddick’s victory at COTA — even though he won there in 2023 — might have been the most impressive of the three, which started with drafting-track races at Daytona and Atlanta.

"it's unbelievable," 23XI co-owner Denny Hamlin said in his post-race news conference. "I'm not going to see it again in my lifetime, someone to go out there and win three races in a row to start the season."

Here are my takeaways:

1. Reddick Makes History

How much more can you say about Reddick, who won the 2024 regular-season title but then went winless in 2025? He had eight career victories coming into the season and while considered a great talent, even this would have been difficult to predict.

He was the class of the field Sunday, along with road-course ace Shane van Gisbergen. SVG, the winner of five of the six road-course races last year, was unable to catch Reddick throughout the final stage. Reddick led 58 of the 95 laps, including the final 20.

"We did not like getting beat like that at road courses," Reddick said in his television interview after the race. "It's one race, but it was so important, so fitting that we were able to get three in a row and make history."

2. Long Trackhouse Day

Trackhouse Racing drivers had high hopes, with Ross Chastain on the front row and van Gisbergen and Connor Zilisch known for their road-racing prowess.

It just wasn’t in the cards for van Gisbergen, who faded over the last 15 laps.

"Just following Tyler, his driving was immaculate and his car was very good, too," van Gisbergen said in his television interview after the race. "I tried but didn't quite have enough."

Zilisch showed promise but was involved in a few incidents, including one late in the race when he was top five and was turned around along with Zane Smith.

It was even worse for Chastain, who raced in the top 10 all day until a wheel came off his car, resulting in a two-lap penalty and an almost-certain two-race suspension to two of his crew members.

3: Bowman Sub From ... TV

Alex Bowman was not feeling well and with him near the rear of the field, his Hendrick Motorsports team told him he could get out of the car because they likely would finish near the rear of the field.

Bowman took the offer, and then Myatt Snider got in the car.

Snider, a part-time driver who has competed in the NASCAR development series, was actually working for FOX Sports as a pit spotter, whose role is helping gather information for pit reporters.

4: Deep Holes Early

Bowman is in the deepest hole after three races, as he sits last among the 36 drivers. So while 45 points might not be hard to make up on 16th over the next 23 races, he’ll have to hope that some of the other drivers back in the standings with him don’t rattle off wins.

There are five drivers at least 30 points out: Connor Zilisch, Cody Ware, Austin Dillon, Erik Jones and Bowman. They can all make the playoffs, but they are almost out of mulligans.

4 ½: What’s Next

The Cup Series heads to Phoenix for its first race on a track shorter than 1.5 miles. They will share the weekend bill with INDYCAR, which will race Saturday; Cup will race Sunday.

Reddick has two top fives in 12 Cup starts at Phoenix.

With 23XI co-owner Michael Jordan having been there for the first three wins, will he be at Phoenix?

"I’ll be at Phoenix," he said on the telecast.