2026 NASCAR Cup Series Title Odds: Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson Tied as Favorites

Published Jan. 28, 2026 3:32 p.m. ET

The 2025 NASCAR season ended on a high note for champion Kyle Larson

For Denny Hamlin, it couldn't have ended worse, as the veteran driver watched his chances at securing his first title elude him once again.

Now that the league is returning to the 10-race Chase format, how will the 2026 season unfold?

Here are the latest odds for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Championship at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Jan. 28.

 

NASCAR Cup Series Championship 2026

Denny Hamlin: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Kyle Larson: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
William Byron: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Ryan Blaney: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Christopher Bell: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Chase Elliott: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)
Chase Briscoe: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)
Tyler Reddick: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Connor Zilisch: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Joey Logano: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Ross Chastain: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Kyle Busch: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
Josh Berry: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Chris Buescher: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Carson Hocevar: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

 

Bubba Wallace: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Alex Bowman: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Ty Gibbs: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Brad Keselowski: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)
Austin Cindric: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)
Ryan Preece: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)
Austin Dillon: +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)
John Hunter Nemechek: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Erik Jones: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Daniel Suarez: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

 

Cole Custer: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Cody Ware: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
AJ Allmendinger: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Zane Smith: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Ty Dillon: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Todd Gilliland: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Riley Herbst: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Noah Gragson: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Michael McDowell: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

 

Total Race Wins:

Bowman
Over 0.5: -170 (bet $10 to win $15.88 total)
Under 0.5: +125 (bet$10 to win $22.50 total)

Cindric
Over 0.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Under 0.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Dillon
Over 0.5: +145 (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)
Under 0.5: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)

Keselowski
Over 0.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Under 0.5: -135 (bet $10 to win $17.41 total)

Wallace
Over 0.5: -160 (bet $10 to win $16.25 total)
Under 0.5: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

 

Hocevar
Over 0.5: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Under 0.5: -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total)

Briscoe
Over 2.5: -135 (bet $10 to win $17.41 total)
Under 2.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Elliott
Over 1.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)
Under 1.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Buescher
Over 0.5: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)
Under 0.5: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Bell
Over 3.5: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Under 3.5: -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total)

Hamlin
Over 3.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Under 3.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Logano
Over 2.5: +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Under 2.5: -190 (bet $10 to win $15.26 total)

 

Busch
Over 0.5: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)
Under 0.5: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)

Larson
Over 4.5: +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Under 4.5: -190 (bet $10 to win $15.26 total)

Chastain
Over 1.5: +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Under 1.5: -180 (bet $10 to win $15.56 total)

Blaney
Over 3.5: +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Under 3.5: -185 (bet $10 to win $15.41 total)

Gibbs
Over 3.5: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Under 3.5: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)

 
