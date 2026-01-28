2026 NASCAR Cup Series Title Odds: Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson Tied as Favorites

The 2025 NASCAR season ended on a high note for champion Kyle Larson.

For Denny Hamlin, it couldn't have ended worse, as the veteran driver watched his chances at securing his first title elude him once again.

Now that the league is returning to the 10-race Chase format, how will the 2026 season unfold?

Here are the latest odds for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Championship at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Jan. 28.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

NASCAR Cup Series Championship 2026

Denny Hamlin: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Kyle Larson: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

William Byron: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Ryan Blaney: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Christopher Bell: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Chase Elliott: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Chase Briscoe: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Tyler Reddick: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Connor Zilisch: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Joey Logano: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Ross Chastain: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Kyle Busch: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Josh Berry: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Chris Buescher: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Carson Hocevar: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Bubba Wallace: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Alex Bowman: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Ty Gibbs: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Brad Keselowski: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Austin Cindric: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Ryan Preece: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Austin Dillon: +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

John Hunter Nemechek: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Erik Jones: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Daniel Suarez: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Cole Custer: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Cody Ware: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

AJ Allmendinger: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Zane Smith: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Ty Dillon: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Todd Gilliland: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Riley Herbst: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Noah Gragson: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Michael McDowell: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Total Race Wins:

Bowman

Over 0.5: -170 (bet $10 to win $15.88 total)

Under 0.5: +125 (bet$10 to win $22.50 total)

Cindric

Over 0.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 0.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Dillon

Over 0.5: +145 (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Under 0.5: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)

Keselowski

Over 0.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Under 0.5: -135 (bet $10 to win $17.41 total)

Wallace

Over 0.5: -160 (bet $10 to win $16.25 total)

Under 0.5: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Hocevar

Over 0.5: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Under 0.5: -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total)

Briscoe

Over 2.5: -135 (bet $10 to win $17.41 total)

Under 2.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Elliott

Over 1.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Under 1.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Buescher

Over 0.5: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)

Under 0.5: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Bell

Over 3.5: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Under 3.5: -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total)

Hamlin

Over 3.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 3.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Logano

Over 2.5: +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Under 2.5: -190 (bet $10 to win $15.26 total)

Busch

Over 0.5: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Under 0.5: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)

Larson

Over 4.5: +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Under 4.5: -190 (bet $10 to win $15.26 total)

Chastain

Over 1.5: +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Under 1.5: -180 (bet $10 to win $15.56 total)

Blaney

Over 3.5: +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Under 3.5: -185 (bet $10 to win $15.41 total)

Gibbs

Over 3.5: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Under 3.5: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)