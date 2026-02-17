2026 NASCAR Odds: Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott Locked in 3-Way Tie
A year ago, Christopher Bell got into Victory Lane at Atlanta's spring race, kick-starting a three-race win streak.
But currently, he's not the favorite to win at ATL.
Instead, there's a three-way tie at the top of the board for the NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader 400, which airs Sunday, Feb. 22 on FOX at 3 p.m. ET.
Let's take a look at the odds for the entire field at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Feb. 17.
This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.
NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader 400 2026
Ryan Blaney: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Joey Logano: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Chase Elliott: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
William Byron: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Kyle Larson: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Austin Cindric: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Christopher Bell: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Tyler Reddick: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Denny Hamlin: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Chase Briscoe: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Kyle Busch: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Brad Keselowski: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Ross Chastain: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
Chris Buescher: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Bubba Wallace: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)
Alex Bowman: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Ryan Preece: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
Michael McDowell: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
Josh Berry: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
Carson Hocevar: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
Daniel Suarez: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Connor Zilisch: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)
Austin Dillon: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)
Ty Gibbs: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Erik Jones: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)
Todd Gilliland: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)
Shane Van Gisbergen: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)
Zane Smith: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)
Noah Gragson: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)
John Hunter Nemechek: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)
AJ Allmendinger: +8000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)
Cole Custer: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)
Ty Dillon: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Riley Herbst: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
JJ Yeley: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total
Cody Ware: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
BJ McLeod: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
