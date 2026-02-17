2026 NASCAR Odds: Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott Locked in 3-Way Tie

A year ago, Christopher Bell got into Victory Lane at Atlanta's spring race, kick-starting a three-race win streak.

But currently, he's not the favorite to win at ATL.

Instead, there's a three-way tie at the top of the board for the NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader 400, which airs Sunday, Feb. 22 on FOX at 3 p.m. ET.

Let's take a look at the odds for the entire field at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Feb. 17.

NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader 400 2026

Ryan Blaney: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Joey Logano: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Chase Elliott: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

William Byron: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Kyle Larson: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Austin Cindric: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Christopher Bell: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Tyler Reddick: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Denny Hamlin: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Chase Briscoe: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Kyle Busch: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Brad Keselowski: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Ross Chastain: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Chris Buescher: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Bubba Wallace: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Alex Bowman: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Ryan Preece: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Michael McDowell: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Josh Berry: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Carson Hocevar: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Daniel Suarez: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Connor Zilisch: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Austin Dillon: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Ty Gibbs: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Erik Jones: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Todd Gilliland: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Shane Van Gisbergen: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Zane Smith: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Noah Gragson: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

John Hunter Nemechek: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

AJ Allmendinger: +8000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Cole Custer: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Ty Dillon: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Riley Herbst: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

JJ Yeley: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total

Cody Ware: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

BJ McLeod: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)