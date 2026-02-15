NASCAR Cup Series
2026 Daytona 500 Results: Michael Jordan's Racing 23XI Gets 3 Cars in Top 10
2026 Daytona 500 Results: Michael Jordan's Racing 23XI Gets 3 Cars in Top 10

Updated Feb. 15, 2026 6:41 p.m. ET

What a day for Michael Jordan's NASCAR team.

Not only did Jordan get the win with Tyler Reddick at the Daytona 500, but his Racing 23XI team had three cars finish in the top 10. It looked like Bubba Wallace was the most likely Toyota to get the win, having led a race-high 40 laps, but Reddick came through late to get the win.

"My teammate Riley Herbst gave me a lot of pushes there and then tried to win the race for himself, as he should at the end there," Reddick said. "Just incredible how it all played out. Just true Daytona madness."

'It's surreal' 🤯 Tyler Reddick on winning 2026 Daytona 500 🏁

Reddick said he felt the pressure to win for Jordan.

"When you're a Cup driver and you get to this level and drive for Michael Jordan," Reddick said, "it's expected you win every single year."

Here's the finishing order from Daytona.

Daytona 500 Results

1. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 (Toyota)

2. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 (Chevrolet)

3. Joey Logano, No. 22 (Ford)

4. Chase Elliott, No. 9 (Chevrolet)

5. Brad Keslowski, No. 6 (Ford)

6. Zane Smith, No. 38 (Ford)

7. Chris Buescher, No. 17 (Ford)

8. Riley Herbst, No. 35 (Toyota)

9. Josh Berry, No. 21 (Ford)

10. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 (Toyota)

11. Noah Gragson, No. 4 (Ford)

12. William Byron, No. 24 (Chevrolet)

13. Daniel Suarez, No. 7 (Chevrolet)

14. Ty Dillon, No. 10 (Chevrolet)

15. Kyle Busch, No. 8 (Chevrolet)

16. Kyle Larson, No. 5 (Chevrolet)

17. Cody Ware, No. 51 (Chevrolet)

18. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 (Chevrolet)

19. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 (Chevrolet)

20. Ross Chastain, No. 1 (Chevrolet)

21. Erik Jones, No. 43 (Toyota)

22. Michael McDowell, No. 71 (Chevrolet)

23. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 (Toyota)

24. Cole Custer, No. 41 (Chevrolet)

25. Ryan Preece, No. 60 (Ford)

26. John H. Nemechek, No. 42 (Toyota)

27. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 (Ford)

28. Corey Heim, No. 67 (Toyota)

29. Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 (Toyota)

30. Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 97 (Chevrolet)

31. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 (Toyota)

32. Casey Mears, No. 66 (Ford)

33. Connor Zilisch, No. 88 (Chevrolet)

34. Austin Cindric, No. 2 (Ford)

35. Christopher Bell, No. 20 (Toyota)

36. Chase Briscoe, No. 19 (Toyota)

37. Austin Dillon, No. 3 (Chevrolet)

38. Justin Allgaier, No. 40 (Chevrolet)

39. Todd Gilliland, No. 34 (Ford)

40. Alex Bowman, No. 48 (Chevrolet)

41. BJ McLeod, No. 78 (Chevrolet)

