How Much Is the 2026 Daytona 500 Purse? See the Record Prize Money, Payout

Winning NASCAR's most prestigious race, the Daytona 500, comes with a pretty penny.

The purse for the Daytona 500 has increased for the fourth consecutive year, with the 2026 total set at $31,045,575, per FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass. That's the largest in the 67-year history of The Great American Race and over a $700,000 increase from last year's figure ($30,331,250 in 2025).

[2026 Daytona 500: Live Updates, Leaderboard]

It remains unclear how much the winner of the event receives from the overall purse, as NASCAR doesn't disclose the exact amount allotted to drivers. The last time NASCAR disclosed the winner's prize was in 2015, when Joey Logano captured the win and $1.58 million, per Yahoo Sports.

However, some recent court documents have shed light on what the possible base payouts could be. The Daytona 500 winner will take 5.160% of the purse, which would total $1,601,950 this year, according to Racing News.

Pockrass previously reported in 2023 that Dayonta 500 winners received between $1.5 million and $2 million.

The overall purse for the Daytona 500 has jumped more than $13 million since 2015, when it was just $18 million.