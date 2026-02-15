NASCAR Cup Series
Daytona 500: Brad Keselowski Laments Riley Herbst's 'Very Stupid' Move
NASCAR Cup Series

Daytona 500: Brad Keselowski Laments Riley Herbst's 'Very Stupid' Move

Updated Feb. 15, 2026 8:40 p.m. ET
Bob Pockrass
Bob Pockrass
FOX Motorsports Insider

Daytona International Speedway (Daytona Beach, Fla.) — Brad Keselowski couldn’t believe it Sunday when he saw Riley Herbst come up from the inside to him as they headed toward the finish line for the Daytona 500.

Herbst was running third and Keselowski fourth as they were coming toward the finish line, when Herbst slid up to try to throw a block, getting turned into the wall and triggering a multi-car wreck.

Tyler Reddick won the race while Ricky Stenhosue Jr., Joey Logano, Elliott and Keselowski were all wrecked in finishing second through fifth.

"The 35 [of Herbst] just wrecked me out of nowhere for no reason," Keselowski told me and other reporters outside the infield medical center. "That was one of the dumbest things I've ever seen.

"He had no chance of blocking my run. I had a huge run. I don't know if I could have gotten the 45 [of Reddick] or the 47 [of Stenhouse] but I would have liked to found out because my run was coming fast and the 35 just wiped us and himself. Pretty stupid."

Joey Logano (No. 22), Brad Keselowski (No. 6), Chase Elliott (No. 9) and Riley Herbst (No. 35) spin after an on-track incident to end the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

Herbst said he was trying to win the Daytona 500. Also, it appeared that he wasn’t going to want to push the Chevrolet of Stenhouse instead of his 23XI Racing teammate Reddick.

"We got all spread out wide down the back straightaway, and obviously I chose to go with the 45, pushed him, and he made that move on the 9 [of Elliott] to go side-by-side and I don't know truly what happened," Herbst told me.

"I went to pop three-wide to make it a photo finish."

Keselowski is one of the more vocal drivers when it comes to moves by other drivers at the drafting tracks. The 2012 Cup champion is 0-for-17 in the Daytona 500.

"I thought a one-lane block kind of makes sense, but to block from the very bottom all the way to the top and wreck yourself and everybody else is just stupid," Keselowski said. "Very, very stupid."

Herbst understood that Keselowski was upset but Herbst indicated it was part of racing at Daytona.

"It’s fractions of a second," Herbst said. "And we're trying to win the Daytona 500. Brad's been trying to win for [years]. He will tell you that it's a matter of inches, and we're on the wrong side of inches."

share
recommended
  1. NASCAR Trending Image: Daytona 500 Starting Lineup: See the Starting Positions for Every Driver in 2026

    Daytona 500 Starting Lineup: See the Starting Positions for Every Driver in 2026

    NASCAR Trending Image: Caught red-handed! NASCAR busts Gragson for sticking hand out window during Daytona 500 qualifying

    Caught red-handed! NASCAR busts Gragson for sticking hand out window during Daytona 500 qualifying

    NASCAR Trending Image: Jimmie Johnson's Final NASCAR Cup Race: 2027 Daytona 500 Will Be His Last

    Jimmie Johnson's Final NASCAR Cup Race: 2027 Daytona 500 Will Be His Last

  2. NASCAR Trending Image: Daytona 500: Ranking the Entire Field, From Casey Mears to Chase Elliott

    Daytona 500: Ranking the Entire Field, From Casey Mears to Chase Elliott

    NASCAR Trending Image: How to watch 2026 Daytona 500: Start time, TV Channel, Schedule, Date, Streaming

    How to watch 2026 Daytona 500: Start time, TV Channel, Schedule, Date, Streaming

    NASCAR Trending Image: Tony Stewart on Racing NASCAR Trucks Again After Daytona Crash: 'Never Say Never'

    Tony Stewart on Racing NASCAR Trucks Again After Daytona Crash: 'Never Say Never'

  3. NASCAR Trending Image: FOX Presents 'We've Lost Dale Earnhardt: 25 Years Later' Documentary On Thursday

    FOX Presents 'We've Lost Dale Earnhardt: 25 Years Later' Documentary On Thursday

    NASCAR Trending Image: Honorary Starter Bart Simpson Waved NASCAR's Green Flag At the Daytona 500

    Honorary Starter Bart Simpson Waved NASCAR's Green Flag At the Daytona 500

    NASCAR Trending Image: UFC CEO Dana White on Ram Return to NASCAR Truck Series: 'I Love Challenges'

    UFC CEO Dana White on Ram Return to NASCAR Truck Series: 'I Love Challenges'

Item 1 of 3
Get more from the NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Daytona 500 Forecast: NASCAR Cup Race's New Start Time Because of Weather

Daytona 500 Forecast: NASCAR Cup Race's New Start Time Because of Weather

recommended
  1. NASCAR Trending Image: Daytona 500 Starting Lineup: See the Starting Positions for Every Driver in 2026

    Daytona 500 Starting Lineup: See the Starting Positions for Every Driver in 2026

    NASCAR Trending Image: Caught red-handed! NASCAR busts Gragson for sticking hand out window during Daytona 500 qualifying

    Caught red-handed! NASCAR busts Gragson for sticking hand out window during Daytona 500 qualifying

    NASCAR Trending Image: Jimmie Johnson's Final NASCAR Cup Race: 2027 Daytona 500 Will Be His Last

    Jimmie Johnson's Final NASCAR Cup Race: 2027 Daytona 500 Will Be His Last

  2. NASCAR Trending Image: Daytona 500: Ranking the Entire Field, From Casey Mears to Chase Elliott

    Daytona 500: Ranking the Entire Field, From Casey Mears to Chase Elliott

    NASCAR Trending Image: How to watch 2026 Daytona 500: Start time, TV Channel, Schedule, Date, Streaming

    How to watch 2026 Daytona 500: Start time, TV Channel, Schedule, Date, Streaming

    NASCAR Trending Image: Tony Stewart on Racing NASCAR Trucks Again After Daytona Crash: 'Never Say Never'

    Tony Stewart on Racing NASCAR Trucks Again After Daytona Crash: 'Never Say Never'

  3. NASCAR Trending Image: FOX Presents 'We've Lost Dale Earnhardt: 25 Years Later' Documentary On Thursday

    FOX Presents 'We've Lost Dale Earnhardt: 25 Years Later' Documentary On Thursday

    NASCAR Trending Image: Honorary Starter Bart Simpson Waved NASCAR's Green Flag At the Daytona 500

    Honorary Starter Bart Simpson Waved NASCAR's Green Flag At the Daytona 500

    NASCAR Trending Image: UFC CEO Dana White on Ram Return to NASCAR Truck Series: 'I Love Challenges'

    UFC CEO Dana White on Ram Return to NASCAR Truck Series: 'I Love Challenges'

Item 1 of 3
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes