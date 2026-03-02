NASCAR Power Rankings: SVG, Ryan Blaney Making Moves

After the next couple of weeks, the power rankings will have a more complete view of what the 2026 season will look like because on the horizon are races at a short track (1-mile Phoenix) and an intermediate track (1.5-mile Las Vegas).

Here’s a look at where my rankings stand after Daytona, Atlanta and the most recent race, the road course at Circuit of the Americas.

Of course, there wasn’t a change at the top. Tyler Reddick rules with three wins in three races in 2026:

Dropped out: 10. Carson Hocevar (Last Week: 10)

On the verge: Chris Buescher, Carson Hocevar, Joey Logano, Michael McDowell, Zane Smith, Daniel Suarez

10. Shane van Gisbergen (Last Week: Not Ranked)

It was no surprise that van Gisbergen finished second at COTA. Of course, some would say it was a surprise he didn’t win, as he won the last five road-course races. But it still lifted the Trackhouse driver to fifth in the standings.

9. William Byron (Last Week: 7)

Byron finished second in the second stage and settled for a 13th-place finish. And he’s 13th in the season standings. The Hendrick driver hasn’t had the finishes he wanted to start the year, so the next two weeks are pivotal.

8. Bubba Wallace (Last Week: 8)

An 11th on a road course is respectable for Wallace, whose finish allowed him to remain second in the Cup standings behind his 23XI Racing teammate Reddick.

7. Denny Hamlin (Last Week: 6)

Hamlin will take the 10th-place finish he earned at COTA, as road courses are not his forte. He still needs to rally a bit in the standings, as the Joe Gibbs Racing driver sits 23rd.

6. Kyle Larson (Last Week: 9)

Larson finished a solid sixth at COTA as the highest finisher among the Hendrick Motorsports drivers. He needed a good day after a crash at Atlanta.

5. Chase Elliott (Last Week: 3)

Elliott finished seventh at COTA and sits third in the Cup standings. Just another solid day for the Hendrick driver who started fifth.

4. Chase Briscoe (Last Week: 2)

A transaxle issue ended Briscoe’s day early but he qualified third and ran near the front before his car broke. It was impressive for the JGR driver — until it wasn't.

3. Christopher Bell (Last Week: 5)

Bell placed third at COTA and at times, appeared to be a threat to win. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver moved up several spots to 24th in the standings, thanks to the first race where he didn’t crash or have significant contact.

2. Ryan Blaney (Last Week: 4)

Blaney appeared to be among the class of the field in the first two stages at COTA before fading and finishing eighth. The Team Penske driver is fourth in the standings.

1. Tyler Reddick (Last Week: 1)

Reddick has won all three races this year, so the 23XI Racing driver can only be in one place in these rankings and that's the No. 1 spot.