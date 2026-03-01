NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Cup Series
DuraMAX Texas Grand Prix Results: Tyler Reddick Makes History with 3rd Straight Win
Updated Mar. 1, 2026 7:47 p.m. ET
Tyler Reddick and Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing have done it again.
The No. 45 car has won its third race in a row to start the 2026 NASCAR season, racing to victory at the DuraMAX Texas Grand Prix Powered by RelaDyne on Sunday. Reddick, who opened the year with a victory at the Daytona 500, became the first driver to ever win the first three races of a NASCAR season.
Reddick led from 60 of the 95 laps in Sunday's race, getting his most dominant victory yet this season. As a result, 23XI Racing has also led for 206 laps this season.
Here's the full results from Sunday's race:
- Tyler Reddick
- Shane van Gisbergen
- Christopher Bell
- Ty Gibbs
- Michael McDowell
- Kyle Larson
- Chase Elliott
- Ryan Blaney
- AJ Allmendinger
- Denny Hamlin
- Bubba Wallace
- Kyle Busch
- William Byron
- Connor Zilisch
- Joey Logano
- Ty Dillon
- John H. Nemechek
- Ryan Preece
- Austin Dillon
- Brad Keselowski
- Todd Gilliand
- Noah Gragson
- Ryan Herbst
- Chris Buescher
- Daniel Suarez
- Josh Berry
- Jesse Love
- Ricky Stenhouse
- Cole Custer
- Cody Ware
- Carson Hocevar
- Austin Cindric
- Zane Smith
- Erik Jones
- Ross Chastain
- Alex Bowman
- Chase Briscoe (did not finish)
