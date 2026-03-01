DuraMAX Texas Grand Prix Results: Tyler Reddick Makes History with 3rd Straight Win

Tyler Reddick and Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing have done it again.

The No. 45 car has won its third race in a row to start the 2026 NASCAR season, racing to victory at the DuraMAX Texas Grand Prix Powered by RelaDyne on Sunday. Reddick, who opened the year with a victory at the Daytona 500, became the first driver to ever win the first three races of a NASCAR season.

Reddick led from 60 of the 95 laps in Sunday's race, getting his most dominant victory yet this season. As a result, 23XI Racing has also led for 206 laps this season.

Here's the full results from Sunday's race: