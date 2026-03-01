DuraMAX Texas Grand Prix Results: Tyler Reddick Makes History with 3rd Straight Win

NASCAR Cup Series
Mar. 1, 2026

Tyler Reddick and Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing have done it again.

The No. 45 car has won its third race in a row to start the 2026 NASCAR season, racing to victory at the DuraMAX Texas Grand Prix Powered by RelaDyne on Sunday. Reddick, who opened the year with a victory at the Daytona 500, became the first driver to ever win the first three races of a NASCAR season.

Reddick led from 60 of the 95 laps in Sunday's race, getting his most dominant victory yet this season. As a result, 23XI Racing has also led for 206 laps this season.

Here's the full results from Sunday's race:

  1. Tyler Reddick
  2. Shane van Gisbergen
  3. Christopher Bell
  4. Ty Gibbs
  5. Michael McDowell
  6. Kyle Larson
  7. Chase Elliott
  8. Ryan Blaney
  9. AJ Allmendinger
  10. Denny Hamlin
  11. Bubba Wallace
  12. Kyle Busch
  13. William Byron
  14. Connor Zilisch
  15. Joey Logano
  16. Ty Dillon
  17. John H. Nemechek
  18. Ryan Preece
  19. Austin Dillon
  20. Brad Keselowski
  21. Todd Gilliand
  22. Noah Gragson 
  23. Ryan Herbst
  24. Chris Buescher
  25. Daniel Suarez
  26. Josh Berry
  27. Jesse Love
  28. Ricky Stenhouse
  29. Cole Custer
  30. Cody Ware
  31. Carson Hocevar
  32. Austin Cindric
  33. Zane Smith
  34. Erik Jones
  35. Ross Chastain
  36. Alex Bowman
  37. Chase Briscoe (did not finish)
