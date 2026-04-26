NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Trading Mics For Helmets: Clint Bowyer, Jamie McMurray To Race Kaulig Truck
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Trading Mics For Helmets: Clint Bowyer, Jamie McMurray To Race Kaulig Truck

Updated Apr. 26, 2026 5:02 p.m. ET
Bob Pockrass
Bob Pockrass
FOX Motorsports Insider

Talladega Superspeedway (Talladega, Ala.) — Clint Bowyer and Jamie McMurray are going racing again.

Both drivers will have their shot in the Kaulig Racing No. 25 Ram truck — Bowyer in the May 15 race at Dover Motor Speedway and McMurray in the June 19 race on the Naval Base Coronado.

Bowyer last raced in NASCAR in 2024 in a truck at Nashville, where he started 11th and finished 17th driving for Spire Motorsports. The winner of 10 Cup races and eight O’Reilly Series races (the series where he was the 2008 champion), Bowyer has three truck wins in his career. He started second and finished 34th in the 2007 truck race at Dover.

Jamie McMurray (L) and Clint Bowyer (R) are trading in their microphones for racing helmets when they get back on track this season.

McMurray last raced in NASCAR in the 2021 Daytona 500. He has one career truck win in 25 starts, along with seven Cup wins and eight O’Reilly wins.

Bowyer and McMurray have remained active in the sport as analysts for FOX, with Bowyer part of the Cup booth and McMurray as an analyst pre-race and during races. McMurray also works for The CW as part of the booth for the O’Reilly Series. The two former full-time drivers announced their Kaulig rides Sunday during the NASCAR RaceDay show on FOX.

The Kaulig-Ram free agent truck has been driven by a mix of veterans, specialists and young up-and-coming drivers. Parker Kligerman gets the next start in the truck Friday at Texas Motor Speedway.

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