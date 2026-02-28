NASCAR Cup Series
Starting Lineup for NASCAR's Texas Grand Prix at COTA with Tyler Reddick on the Pole
Updated Feb. 28, 2026 5:24 p.m. ET

Tyler Reddick is having one of the hottest starts to the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, opening with back-to-back wins in the Daytona 500 and then last weekend at Atlanta. Next up is the DuraMax Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, and Reddick had the fastest car in qualifying, delivering him the pole for Sunday's race

The DuraMax Texas Grand Prix at COTA is set for Sunday, March 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, and it will be streamed on FOXSports.com, FOX One and the FOX Sports App

Following qualifying on Saturday, Reddick will lead the field to green on Sunday alongside Ross Chastain on the front row. Here's a look at the complete starting lineup for NASCAR's COTA race Sunday. 

  1. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 
  2. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
  3. Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 
  4. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 
  5. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 
  6. Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 
  7. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 
  8. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota  
  9. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
  10. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
  11. Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 
  12. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 
  13. Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 
  14. Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
  15. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 
  16. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
  17. Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 
  18. Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 
  19. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
  20. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 
  21. Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 
  22. Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
  23. Daniel Suárez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
  24. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 
  25. Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
  26. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
  27. Jesse Love, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
  28. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
  29. Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
  30. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 
  31. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
  32. Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
  33. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
  34. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet 
  35. Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
  36. Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 
  37. Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 
