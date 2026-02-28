Starting Lineup for NASCAR's Texas Grand Prix at COTA with Tyler Reddick on the Pole

Tyler Reddick is having one of the hottest starts to the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, opening with back-to-back wins in the Daytona 500 and then last weekend at Atlanta. Next up is the DuraMax Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, and Reddick had the fastest car in qualifying, delivering him the pole for Sunday's race.

The DuraMax Texas Grand Prix at COTA is set for Sunday, March 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, and it will be streamed on FOXSports.com, FOX One and the FOX Sports App.

Following qualifying on Saturday, Reddick will lead the field to green on Sunday alongside Ross Chastain on the front row. Here's a look at the complete starting lineup for NASCAR's COTA race Sunday.