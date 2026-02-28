Starting Lineup for NASCAR's Texas Grand Prix at COTA with Tyler Reddick on the Pole
Tyler Reddick is having one of the hottest starts to the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, opening with back-to-back wins in the Daytona 500 and then last weekend at Atlanta. Next up is the DuraMax Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, and Reddick had the fastest car in qualifying, delivering him the pole for Sunday's race.
The DuraMax Texas Grand Prix at COTA is set for Sunday, March 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, and it will be streamed on FOXSports.com, FOX One and the FOX Sports App.
[NASCAR ODDS: Shane van Gisbergen Favorite to Win at COTA]
Following qualifying on Saturday, Reddick will lead the field to green on Sunday alongside Ross Chastain on the front row. Here's a look at the complete starting lineup for NASCAR's COTA race Sunday.
- Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
- Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
- Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
- Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
- Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
- Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
- AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
- Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
- Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
- William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
- Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
- Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
- Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
- Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
- Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
- Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
- Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
- Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
- Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
- Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
- Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
- Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
- Daniel Suárez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
- Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
- Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
- Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
- Jesse Love, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
- Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
- Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
- Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
- John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
- Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
- Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet
- Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
- Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
- Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
