Kevin Harvick: Tyler Reddick and 23XI's Success 'All About the People'

What's the formula behind Michael Jordan-owned 23XI Racing's scorching hot start to the 2026 NASCAR season? How has Tyler Reddick emerged from the pack to win three consecutive races?

"Is it the car? Is it the driver? First and foremost: What is it that Michael Jordan brings to that organization?" Will Buxton asked fellow co-host Kevin Harvick on Monday's episode of "SPEED With Harvick And Buxton."

"I would answer that question: Yes," Harvick said. "It’s all of that."

It starts with Jordan's winning prowess, his experience as a six-time NBA champion, Harvick explained. He has the "aura" to run a NASCAR team, and certainly, the money to fund it. Then there are the orchestrators — co-owner Denny Hamlin, crew chief Billy Scott, the team that selected the drivers and is responsible for the cars.

"Well [Jordan] said it after the race. His biggest piece of the puzzle that he brings to the table is the financial stability for the team, the investment they have made in the team," Harvick said. "But in his words, it’s Denny Hamlin. Denny Hamlin was able to help him put the pieces together, and actually, he said he put the pieces together to go out and find Billy Scott — Tyler Reddick’s crew chief — to go get Tyler Reddick, to put Bubba Wallace and the crew chief pairings that they have, the personnel inside it. Because as you know, you can have fast cars and you can have the coolest trick of the week, but if you don’t have the right people, this is no different than any other business. It’s all about the people."

And this season, those people in the 23XI Racing paddock have jelled. From Jordan down to each mechanic, they've discovered greatness. They became the first team to win the opening three races of the NASCAR Cup Series season since Petty Enterprises did it in 1963. As a team, they're making their mark on the NASCAR season and introducing a new contender to the field.

"I don’t think there’s any resentment," Hamlin said following Reddick's latest win at Circuit of The Americas. "I think that everybody understands the significance of 23XI being able to be successful in our sport, and what that brings to the table.