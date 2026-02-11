How to watch 2026 Daytona 500: Start time, TV Channel, Schedule, Date, Streaming

The 78th edition of the NASCAR Cup Series begins with the 68th Daytona 500.

It's NASCAR's most illustrious event, and it kicks off perhaps the Cup Series' most important season. Here's what you need to know about the race, how to watch it and information on NASCAR's other events that will be taking place all week.

When is the Daytona 500?

The race is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 15.

Where is the race?

The 500 takes place at the 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway.

Where can I watch the Daytona 500? What channel will it be on?

The race will be broadcast live on FOX.

How can I stream the race?

The Daytona 500 will be streamed on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App. You can also stream on FOX One.

Daytona 500: Behind the Broadcast with Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer & Mike Joy Like You've Never Seen

How can I watch the race without cable?

For those without a cable subscription, there are several live-streaming services that carry FOX, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu+ and fuboTV.

What is the Daytona 500 Schedule?

Wednesday, February 11

NASCAR Cup Series Opening Practice - 10 a.m. ET (FS1)

NASCAR Cup Series Single-Car Qualifying (one lap, two rounds) - 8:15 p.m. ET (FS1)

Thursday, February 12

Friday, February 13

ARCA Series Qualifying - 1:30 p.m. ET

Truck Series Qualifying - 3 p.m. ET

Xfinity Series Practice - 4:30 p.m. ET (CW)

NASCAR Cup Series Practice - 5:35 - 6:25 p.m. ET (FS1)

Fresh from Florida 250 Truck Series race (100 laps) - 7:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Saturday, February 14

Xfinity Series Qualifying - 10 a.m. ET (CW)

ARCA Menards Series 200 race (80 laps) - 12 p.m. ET (FOX)

NASCAR Cup Series final practice - 3 - 3:55 p.m. ET (FS1)

United Rentals 300 Xfinity Series race (120 laps) - 5 p.m. ET (CW)

Sunday, February 15