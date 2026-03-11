2026 Oscars Odds: Could Movies with Deep Sports Ties Take Home Trophies?

What do the 98th Academy Awards have in common with sports?

Well, as it turns out, a lot.

Like the Super Bowl, March Madness, the Daytona 500 and other huge events whose appeal crosses over into pop culture, the Oscars attracts fans from all walks — including folks who like to place a few wagers on the action.

And this year's Academy Awards features a handful of cinematographic works that spill over into sports.

Let's take a look at a few categories' odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of March 13.

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Best Picture

One Battle After Another: -500 (bet $10 to win $12 total)

Sinners: +310 (bet $10 to win $41 total)

Hamnet: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Marty Supreme: +2700 (bet $10 to win $280 total)

Sentimental Value: +4000 (bet $10 to win 410 total)

Frankenstein: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Bugonia: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Train Dreams: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

F1: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

The Secret Agent: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

What to know: "Marty Supreme" and "F1" have some of the longest odds on the Best Picture board, but their plots are the ones most closely tied to sports. Timothée Chalamet stars in "Marty Supreme," playing relentless hustler Marty Mauser, who'll stop at nothing to achieve his goal of becoming the top table tennis player in the world. Brad Pitt stars in "F1," a film based on fictitious Formula 1 driver Sonny Hayes who returns from retirement to give racing one more go.

Will Brad Pitt's Formula 1 drama win Best Picture?

Best Actor

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners: -185 (bet $10 to win $15.41 total)

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme: +190 (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

What to know: Michael B. Jordan — not to be confused with NBA Hall of Famer and successful NASCAR team owner Michael Jordan — is the clear favorite to win Best Actor. In the Ryan Coogler-directed "Sinners," Jordan does double duty, playing twin brothers Smoke and Stack. While Michael B. is named after his dad and not the Bulls legend, he has dipped his toe into the sports world as a minority owner of the Premier League club AFC Bournemouth.

Best Actor nominee Michael B. Jordan owns a minority stake in a Premier League club.

Total Number of Conan O'Brien Outfit Changes

Over 1.5: -142 (bet $10 to win $17.04 total)

Under 1.5: +112 (bet $10 to win $21.20 total)

What to know: It's a bettor's guess how many wardrobe changes Conan O'Brien will have as he hosts the Oscars for the second consecutive year. But when it comes to his sports fandom, that's no secret. The Boston-born host, writer and comedian is also famous for his diehard fandom of all things New England sports, including the Patriots, Bruins and Red Sox.

Oscars host Conan O'Brien is a devoted fan of all things New England sports.

To be mentioned by Conan O'Brien in Opening Monologue:

Opera and/or Ballet: -390 (bet $10 to win $12.56 total)

Kylie Jenner: -310 (bet $10 to win $13.23 total)

Heated Rivalry: -220 (bet $10 to win $14.55 total)

Letterboxd: -160 (bet $10 to win $16.25 total)

The Bride: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)

What to know: Speaking of Conan, bettors can also wager on what he'll mention in his opening monologue. On that oddsboard is "Heated Rivalry," the Canadian sports romance about two professional hockey players who are competitors in a fictional NHL. Further down the list at +1200 is Bam Adebayo. The Miami center scored 83 points in the Heat's March 10, 150-129 win over the Wizards, sandwiching him between Kobe Bryant (81) and Wilt Chamberlin (100) for the second-highest, single-game scoring total in NBA history.