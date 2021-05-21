Home
NEWS
SCORES
STANDINGS
SOCIAL
TEAMS
STATS
VIDEOS
ODDS
Hot Links: Friday, May 21
First, you hope John Tavares is OK after that scary play. Second, you hope Connor McDavid holds true to form and puts up a bluefin tuna toni...
25 MINS AGO
•
COPPERNBLUE.COM
Blues projected lineup if Justin Faulk and Robert Bortuzzo are out: What could the defensive pairs look like?
The Blues have recently been reminded that something former Blues general manager Larry Pleau used to say a lot is true.
38 MINS AGO
•
THEATHLETIC.COM
What happens next after the Wild's Thursday night meltdown?
The Wild went from a 2-0 lead early in the game to a two games to one series deficit. Does a comeback include veteran Zach Parise? Rookie Ma...
55 MINS AGO
•
STARTRIBUNE.COM
2021 NHL Playoffs: Wild vs. Golden Knights schedule, TV channel, games, scores, guide to the first-round series
In this West matchup, the No. 3 Minnesota Wild will face the No. 2 Vegas Golden Knights in the first round
1 HOUR AGO
•
THEATHLETIC.COM
Golden Knights rally to take series lead on Wild
Mark Stone scored twice, including an empty-netter with 59 seconds remaining, as the Vegas Golden Knights rallied to defeat the Minnesota Wi...
1 HOUR AGO
•
WINNIPEGSUN.COM
Empty Thoughts: Penguins 5, Islanders 4
Observations from the Penguins’ 5-4 win against the Islanders in Game 3: Sidney Crosby has been limited thus far in this series, at least in...
1 HOUR AGO
•
TRIBLIVE.COM
2021 NHL Playoffs: Panthers vs. Lightning schedule, TV channel, games, scores, guide to the first-round series
The defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning face the Florida Panthers in the first-round of the playoffs.
3 HOURS AGO
•
THEATHLETIC.COM
Vegas goalie Marc-Andre Fleury frustrating Wild's top scorers
What should concern the Wild is that Marc-Andre Fleury could frustrate Kirill Kaprizov and Kevin Fiala, the two skaters who make this Wild s...
3 HOURS AGO
•
STARTRIBUNE.COM
Stark: Weird and Wild, the Weird No-Hitter Facts Edition
"I wake up now in no-hitter watch mode," Cubs broadcaster Jim Deshaies said. Makes sense — since we're on pace for 23!
3 HOURS AGO
•
THEATHLETIC.COM
Maple Leafs, Canadiens players react to John Tavares hit: 'I felt sick to my stomach when I saw it'
Montreal Canadiens forward Corey Perry opened up about the hit that knocked Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares out of Game 1 of their S...
3 HOURS AGO
•
FOXNEWS.COM
Joe Starkey: Brandon Tanev contract pays dividend
Not everyone was pleased when the Penguins signed free-agent winger Brandon Tanev to a six-year contract on July 1, 2019. Too long, they sai...
4 HOURS AGO
•
POST-GAZETTE.COM
Why the Bruins overhauled their top power play unit: 'All one-timers are in play'
Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy made his moves to optimize the power play unit’s design and personnel.
4 HOURS AGO
•
THEATHLETIC.COM
Matt Vautour: Bruins' Craig Smith now counts a player he once wanted to emulate among his biggest fans
Smith's overtime goal put the Bruins up two games to one in their first round series
4 HOURS AGO
•
MASSLIVE.COM
Mark Stone's emotional, momentum-swinging goal sparks Golden Knights to win in Game 3
Vegas rallied from an early two-goal deficit behind their captain to pull away late and claim a 2-1 series lead over Minnesota.
7 HOURS AGO
•
THEATHLETIC.COM
Golden Knights take 2-1 lead into game 4 against the Wild
The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-1 lead in the series
7 HOURS AGO
•
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pittsburgh takes 2-1 lead into game 4 against New York
The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the New York Islanders in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-1 lead in the series
7 HOURS AGO
•
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tampa Bay hosts Florida with 2-1 series lead
The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Florida Panthers in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-1 lead in the series
7 HOURS AGO
•
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Toffoli and the Canadiens visit Toronto with 1-0 series lead
The Montreal Canadiens visit the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series
7 HOURS AGO
•
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Minnesota Wild wilt over final two periods, lose to Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3
The Wild got thoroughly outworked, outchanced, outplayed and outclassed during a dominant Golden Knights effort over the final two periods.
7 HOURS AGO
•
THEATHLETIC.COM
John Tavares injury fallout and other questions for the Leafs heading into Game 2
The first question is where the Leafs turn to fill John Tavares’ hole in the lineup.
7 HOURS AGO
•
THEATHLETIC.COM
Winnipeg Jets Stats | 2020-2021
The official National Hockey League web site includes features, news, rosters, statistics, schedules, teams, live game radio broadcasts, and...
8 HOURS AGO
•
NHL.COM
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Jets - Game 2
The Oilers seek a rebound versus the Winnipeg Jets as the Round 1 North Division series continues at Rogers Place
8 HOURS AGO
•
NHL.COM
Mirtle: The night the Maple Leafs captain fell ... and everything stood still
It was very hard to watch. Especially for the Maple Leafs players and staff, who have come to know their captain as a constant.
8 HOURS AGO
•
THEATHLETIC.COM
Vegas' Mark Stone once again burns Wild with key plays
Knights' top scorer "always brings effort," coach says.
8 HOURS AGO
•
STARTRIBUNE.COM
Marcus Johansson injured in Wild’s Game 3 loss to Vegas
The forward has been used mostly in a defensive role against the Golden Knights, but he did supply 11 goals during the regular season.
8 HOURS AGO
•
STARTRIBUNE.COM
