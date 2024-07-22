Major League Baseball 2024 MLB Playoff picture, bracket Published Jul. 22, 2024 10:39 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The MLB All-Star break is firmly in the rearview, so it’s time for teams to focus on the MLB playoff stretch and the path to the World Series .

Here’s a breakdown of how the playoffs would look if the season ended on July 22, 2024.

2024 MLB Playoff Picture

The first three seeds in each league are division winners. The next three are wild-card teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

American League

In the hunt:

Dodgers vs. Red Sox Highlights | MLB on FOX

National League

In the hunt:

2024 MLB Playoff Bracket

The first and second seeds in each league receive byes to automatically reach the divisional round. Here's the bracket breakdown:

American League Seeds

(1) Orioles vs. winner of (4) Yankees vs. (5) Twins

(2) Guardians vs. winner of (3) Astros vs. (6) Royals

National League Seeds

(1) Phillies vs. winner of (4) Braves vs. (5) Cardinals

(2) Dodgers vs. winner of (3) Brewers vs. (6) Mets

For the latest updates, check out our MLB playoff standings.

2024 MLB Playoff Schedule

Wild-Card Series — Oct 1-3

Divisional Series — Oct 5-12

League Series — Oct 13-22

World Series — Oct 25-Nov 2

share

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more