Major League Baseball
2024 MLB Playoff picture, bracket
Published Jul. 22, 2024 10:39 a.m. ET
The MLB All-Star break is firmly in the rearview, so it’s time for teams to focus on the MLB playoff stretch and the path to the World Series.
Here’s a breakdown of how the playoffs would look if the season ended on July 22, 2024.
2024 MLB Playoff Picture
The first three seeds in each league are division winners. The next three are wild-card teams.
American League
- Baltimore Orioles (60-39)
- Cleveland Guardians (59-39)
- Houston Astros (52-47)
- New York Yankees (59-42)
- Minnesota Twins (54-44)
- Kansas City Royals (55-45)
In the hunt:
- Boston Red Sox (53-45) 1 GB
- Seattle Mariners (53-48) 2.5 GB
- Tampa Bay Rays (50-49) 4.5 GB
- Detroit Tigers (49-51) 6 GB
- Texas Rangers (47-52) 7.5 GB
National League
- Philadelphia Phillies (63-36)
- Los Angeles Dodgers (59-41)
- Milwaukee Brewers (57-42)
- Atlanta Braves (54-44)
- St. Louis Cardinals (52-47)
- New York Mets (50-48)
In the hunt:
- Arizona Diamondbacks (51-49) 0 GB
- San Diego Padres (52-50) 0 GB
- Pittsburgh Pirates (50-49) .5 GB
- San Francisco Giants (48-52) 3 GB
- Chicago Cubs (48-53) 3.5 GB
- Washington Nationals (47-53) 4 GB
- Cincinnati Reds (47-53) 4 GB
2024 MLB Playoff Bracket
The first and second seeds in each league receive byes to automatically reach the divisional round. Here's the bracket breakdown:
American League Seeds
- (1) Orioles vs. winner of (4) Yankees vs. (5) Twins
- (2) Guardians vs. winner of (3) Astros vs. (6) Royals
National League Seeds
- (1) Phillies vs. winner of (4) Braves vs. (5) Cardinals
- (2) Dodgers vs. winner of (3) Brewers vs. (6) Mets
For the latest updates, check out our MLB playoff standings.
2024 MLB Playoff Schedule
- Wild-Card Series — Oct 1-3
- Divisional Series — Oct 5-12
- League Series — Oct 13-22
- World Series — Oct 25-Nov 2
