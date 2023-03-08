National Basketball Association
2024 NBA playoff picture, bracket, standings
Updated Jan. 22, 2024 12:04 p.m. ET

The 2024 NBA Playoffs are still a ways off, but it's never too early to take a look at the playoff picture.

Seeds 7-10 will compete in the NBA Play-in Tournament to advance to the first round of the NBA playoffs. Here's what the playoffs would look like if the season ended today*:

Eastern Conference Seeding

  1. Boston Celtics
  2. Milwaukee Bucks
  3. Philadelphia 76ers
  4. Cleveland Cavaliers
  5. New York Knicks
  6. Miami Heat
  7. Indiana Pacers
  8. Orlando Magic
  9. Chicago Bulls
  10. Atlanta Hawks

Eastern Conference Bracket

  • (1) Boston Celtics vs. (8) Winner of play-in
  • (2) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (7) Winner of play-in
  • (3) Philadelphia 76ers vs. (6) Miami Heat
  • (4) Cleveland Cavaliers vs. (5) New York Knicks

Western Conference Seeding

  1. Minnesota Timberwolves
  2. Oklahoma City Thunder
  3. Denver Nuggets
  4. LA Clippers
  5. New Orleans Pelicans
  6. Dallas Mavericks
  7. Phoenix Suns
  8. Sacramento Kings
  9. Los Angeles Lakers
  10. Utah Jazz

Western Conference Bracket

  • (1) Minnesota Timberwolves vs. (8) Winner of play-in
  • (2) Oklahoma City Thunder vs. (7) Winner of play-in
  • (3) Denver Nuggets vs. (6) Dallas Mavericks
  • (4) LA Clippers vs. (5) New Orleans Pelicans

Check out our NBA standings for up-to-the-minute updates.

* As of 1/22/2024

2024 NBA Playoffs Schedule & Key Dates

  • April 16-19: NBA play-in tournament (ESPN, TNT)
  • April 20: NBA playoffs 2023 first round begin (ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV)
  • May 6-7: NBA conference semifinals begin (ABC, ESPN, TNT)
  • May 21-22: NBA conference finals begin (ABC, ESPN, TNT)
  • June 6: NBA Finals begin (ABC)
