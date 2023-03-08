National Basketball Association 2024 NBA playoff picture, bracket, standings Updated Jan. 22, 2024 12:04 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2024 NBA Playoffs are still a ways off, but it's never too early to take a look at the playoff picture.

Seeds 7-10 will compete in the NBA Play-in Tournament to advance to the first round of the NBA playoffs. Here's what the playoffs would look like if the season ended today*:

Eastern Conference Seeding

Eastern Conference Bracket

(1) Boston Celtics vs. (8) Winner of play-in

(2) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (7) Winner of play-in

(3) Philadelphia 76ers vs. (6) Miami Heat

(4) Cleveland Cavaliers vs. (5) New York Knicks

Western Conference Seeding

Western Conference Bracket

(1) Minnesota Timberwolves vs. (8) Winner of play-in

(2) Oklahoma City Thunder vs. (7) Winner of play-in

(3) Denver Nuggets vs. (6) Dallas Mavericks

(4) LA Clippers vs. (5) New Orleans Pelicans

Check out our NBA standings for up-to-the-minute updates.

* As of 1/22/2024

2024 NBA Playoffs Schedule & Key Dates

April 16-19: NBA play-in tournament (ESPN, TNT)

April 20: NBA playoffs 2023 first round begin (ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV)

May 6-7: NBA conference semifinals begin (ABC, ESPN, TNT)

May 21-22: NBA conference finals begin (ABC, ESPN, TNT)

June 6: NBA Finals begin (ABC)

