National Basketball Association
Most points scored in an NBA game
National Basketball Association

Most points scored in an NBA game

Published May. 31, 2024 2:29 p.m. ET

Some moments simply stand out in the world of basketball. Among them are the times when NBA players put up incredible numbers on the scoreboard. These remarkable performances highlight the skills and determination of the league's finest players. Let's explore the history of the NBA's highest scoring games, where players have made a tremendous mark in both the regular season and the playoffs. 

Most Points Scored in an NBA Game: Regular Season

  • 1. 100 points: Wilt Chamberlain (1962)
  • 2. 81 points: Kobe Bryant (2006)
  • 3. 78 points: Wilt Chamberlain (1961)
  • 4 (tie). 73 points: Wilt Chamberlain (1962)
  • 4 (tie). 73 points: Wilt Chamberlain (1962)
  • 4 (tie). 73 points: David Thompson (1978)
  • 4 (tie). 73 points: Luka Dončić (2024)
  • 8. 72 points: Wilt Chamberlain (1962)
  • 9 (tie). 71 points: Elgin Baylor (1960)
  • 9 (tie). 71 points: David Robinson (1994)
  • 9 (tie). 71 points: Donovan Mitchell (2023)
  • 9 (tie). 71 points: Damian Lillard (2023)

Luka Dončić-Mavericks set to take on Jayson Tatum-Celtics in 2024 NBA Finals | Undisputed

Luka Dončić-Mavericks set to take on Jayson Tatum-Celtics in 2024 NBA Finals | Undisputed

Most Points Scored in an NBA Game: Post Season

  • 1. 63 points: Michael Jordan (1986)
  • 2. 61 points: Elgin Baylor (1962)
  • 3. 57 points: Donovan Mitchell (2020)
  • 4 (tie): 56 points: Wilt Chamberlain (1962)
  • 4 (tie): 56 points: Michael Jordan (1992)
  • 4 (tie): 56 points: Charles Barkley (1994)
  • 4 (tie): 56 points: Jimmy Butler (2023)
  • 8 (tie): 55 points: Rick Barry (1967)
  • 8 (tie): 55 points: Michael Jordan (1988)
  • 8 (tie): 55 points: Michael Jordan (1993)
  • 8 (tie): 55 points: Michael Jordan (1997)
  • 8 (tie): 55 points: Allen Iverson (2003)
  • 8 (tie): 55 points: Damian Lillard (2021)

What’s the record for the highest points ever scored in one game?

Wilt Chamberlain broke the record for highest points ever scored in one game in 1962 with an impressive 100 points with the Philadelphia Warriors. Kobe Bryant is in second place with 81 points scored in 2006 with the Los Angeles Lakers

Who has the most career points in NBA history?

Lebron James is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer with 40,474 points. 

ADVERTISEMENT
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NBA Championship odds: Can Celtics overcome Mavericks?

2024 NBA Championship odds: Can Celtics overcome Mavericks?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes