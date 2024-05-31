National Basketball Association Most points scored in an NBA game Published May. 31, 2024 2:29 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Some moments simply stand out in the world of basketball. Among them are the times when NBA players put up incredible numbers on the scoreboard. These remarkable performances highlight the skills and determination of the league's finest players. Let's explore the history of the NBA's highest scoring games, where players have made a tremendous mark in both the regular season and the playoffs.

Most Points Scored in an NBA Game: Regular Season

1. 100 points: Wilt Chamberlain (1962)

2. 81 points: Kobe Bryant (2006)

3. 78 points: Wilt Chamberlain (1961)

4 (tie). 73 points: Wilt Chamberlain (1962)

4 (tie). 73 points: David Thompson (1978)

4 (tie). 73 points: Luka Dončić (2024)

8. 72 points: Wilt Chamberlain (1962)

9 (tie). 71 points: Elgin Baylor (1960)

9 (tie). 71 points: David Robinson (1994)

9 (tie). 71 points: Donovan Mitchell (2023)

9 (tie). 71 points: Damian Lillard (2023)

Most Points Scored in an NBA Game: Post Season

1. 63 points: Michael Jordan (1986)

2. 61 points: Elgin Baylor (1962)

3. 57 points: Donovan Mitchell (2020)

4 (tie): 56 points: Wilt Chamberlain (1962)

4 (tie): 56 points: Michael Jordan (1992)

4 (tie): 56 points: Charles Barkley (1994)

4 (tie): 56 points: Jimmy Butler (2023)

8 (tie): 55 points: Rick Barry (1967)

8 (tie): 55 points: Michael Jordan (1988)

8 (tie): 55 points: Michael Jordan (1993)

8 (tie): 55 points: Michael Jordan (1997)

8 (tie): 55 points: Allen Iverson (2003)

8 (tie): 55 points: Damian Lillard (2021)

What’s the record for the highest points ever scored in one game?

Wilt Chamberlain broke the record for highest points ever scored in one game in 1962 with an impressive 100 points with the Philadelphia Warriors. Kobe Bryant is in second place with 81 points scored in 2006 with the Los Angeles Lakers .

Who has the most career points in NBA history?

Lebron James is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer with 40,474 points.

