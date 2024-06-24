National Basketball Association
NBA Draft History: Complete list of overall #1 picks since 1947
NBA Draft History: Complete list of overall #1 picks since 1947

Published Jun. 24, 2024

In the world of professional basketball, few moments are as eagerly anticipated as the NBA Draft's number one pick. This top spot isn't just about talent, it's a game-changing decision that can shape a team's future. All eyes are on the NBA Draft this week as we look to see who the Atlanta Hawks will select with the #1 pick.

Take a look at all the #1 overall draft picks from 1947:

NBA Draft #1 Picks

