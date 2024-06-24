National Basketball Association
National Basketball Association
NBA Draft History: Complete list of overall #1 picks since 1947
Published Jun. 24, 2024 12:22 p.m. ET
In the world of professional basketball, few moments are as eagerly anticipated as the NBA Draft's number one pick. This top spot isn't just about talent, it's a game-changing decision that can shape a team's future. All eyes are on the NBA Draft this week as we look to see who the Atlanta Hawks will select with the #1 pick.
Take a look at all the #1 overall draft picks from 1947:
NBA Draft #1 Picks
ADVERTISEMENT
- 2023: Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs)
- 2022: Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic)
- 2021: Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons)
- 2020: Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)
- 2019: Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans)
- 2018: Deandre Ayton (Phoenix Suns)
- 2017: Markelle Fultz (Philadelphia 76ers)
- 2016: Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers)
- 2015: Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves)
- 2014: Andrew Wiggins (Cleveland Cavaliers)
- 2013: Anthony Bennett (Cleveland Cavaliers)
- 2012: Anthony Davis (New Orleans Hornets)
- 2011: Kyrie Irving (Cleveland Cavaliers)
- 2010: John Wall (Washington Wizards)
- 2009: Blake Griffin (LA Clippers)
- 2008: Derrick Rose (Chicago Bulls)
- 2007: Greg Oden (Portland Trail Blazers)
- 2006: Andrea Bargnani (Toronto Raptors)
- 2005: Andrew Bogut (Milwaukee Bucks)
- 2004: Dwight Howard (Orlando Magic)
- 2003: LeBron James (Cleveland Cavaliers)
- 2002: Yao Ming (Houston Rockets)
- 2001: Kwame Brown (Washington Wizards)
- 2000: Kenyon Martin (New Jersey Nets)
- 1999: Elton Brand (Chicago Bulls)
- 1998: Michael Olowokandi (LA Clippers)
- 1997: Tim Duncan (San Antonio Spurs)
- 1996: Allen Iverson (Philadelphia 76ers)
- 1995: Joe Smith (Golden State Warriors)
- 1994: Glenn Robinson (Milwaukee Bucks)
- 1993: Chris Webber (Orlando Magic)
- 1992: Shaquille O’Neal (Orlando Magic)
- 1991: Larry Johnson (Charlotte Hornets)
- 1990: Derrick Coleman (New Jersey Nets)
- 1989: Pervis Ellison (Sacramento Kings)
- 1988: Danny Manning (LA Clippers)
- 1987: David Robinson (San Antonio Spurs)
- 1986: Brad Daugherty (Cleveland Cavaliers)
- 1985: Patrick Ewing (New York Knicks)
- 1984: Hakeem Olajuwon (Houston Rockets)
- 1983: Ralph Sampson (Houston Rockets)
- 1982: James Worthy (Los Angeles Lakers)
- 1981: Mark Aguirre (Dallas Mavericks)
- 1980: Joe Barry Carroll (Golden State Warriors)
- 1979: Magic Johnson (Los Angeles Lakers)
- 1978: Mychal Thompson (Portland Trail Blazers)
- 1977: Kent Benson (Milwaukee Bucks)
- 1976: John Lucas (Houston Rockets)
- 1975: David Thompson (Atlanta Hawks)
- 1974: Bill Walton (Portland Trail Blazers)
- 1973: Doug Collins (Philadelphia 76ers)
- 1972: LaRue Martin (Portland Trail Blazers)
- 1971: Austin Carr (Cleveland Cavaliers)
- 1970: Bob Lanier (Detroit Pistons)
- 1969: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Milwaukee Bucks)
- 1968: Elvin Hayes (San Diego Rockets)
- 1967: Jimmy Walker (Detroit Pistons)
- 1966: Cazzie Russell (New York Knicks)
- 1965: Fred Hetzel (San Francisco Warriors)
- 1964: Jim Barnes (New York Knicks)
- 1963: Art Heyman (New York Knicks)
- 1962: Bill McGill (Chicago Zephyrs)
- 1961: Walt Bellamy (Chicago Zephyrs)
- 1960: Oscar Robertson (Cincinnati Royals)
- 1959: Bob Boozer (Cincinnati Royals)
- 1958: Elgin Baylor (Minneapolis Lakers)
- 1957: Hot Rod Hundley (Cincinnati Royals)
- 1956: Si Green (Rochester Royals)
- 1955: Dick Ricketts (St. Louis Hawks)
- 1954: Frank Selvy (Baltimore Bullets)
- 1953: Ray Felix (Baltimore Bullets)
- 1952: Mark Workman (Milwaukee Hawks)
- 1951: Gene Melchiorre (Baltimore Hawks)
- 1950: Chuck Share (Boston Celtics)
- 1949: Howie Shannon (Providence Steam Rollers)
- 1948: Andy Tonkovich (Providence Steam Rollers)
- 1947: Clifton McNeeley (Pittsburgh Ironmen)
share
recommended
-
2024 Bronny James NBA Draft odds: Lakers favored; Mavericks make a leap
Why Anthony Davis should be the Thunder's next trade target
2024 NBA free agency rumors: Rockets in 'win-now mode,' want to add 'star power'
-
2024 NBA Draft Order: Complete list from Pick 1-58
2024 NBA Draft odds: Zaccharie Risacher heavy favorite to go No. 1
Why JJ Redick is ready to be the Lakers' head coach, as told by ex-Duke coaches, players
-
Which NBA teams have never won a championship?
Kyrie Irving understands why Celtics fans hate him. He's ready to explain himself
2024-25 NBA title odds: Celtics favored to repeat; OKC lands Alex Caruso
in this topic
recommended
-
2024 Bronny James NBA Draft odds: Lakers favored; Mavericks make a leap
Why Anthony Davis should be the Thunder's next trade target
2024 NBA free agency rumors: Rockets in 'win-now mode,' want to add 'star power'
-
2024 NBA Draft Order: Complete list from Pick 1-58
2024 NBA Draft odds: Zaccharie Risacher heavy favorite to go No. 1
Why JJ Redick is ready to be the Lakers' head coach, as told by ex-Duke coaches, players
-
Which NBA teams have never won a championship?
Kyrie Irving understands why Celtics fans hate him. He's ready to explain himself
2024-25 NBA title odds: Celtics favored to repeat; OKC lands Alex Caruso