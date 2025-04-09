National Basketball Association Luka Doncic holds back tears while watching tribute video from Mavs Published Apr. 9, 2025 8:14 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Emotions are already high for Luka Doncic in his first game back in Dallas since being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package headlined by Anthony Davis in February.

The Mavericks played a tribute video for Doncic before tip-off and the 26-year-old superstar was visibly emotional, holding back tears while watching the highlights of his time in Dallas.

Doncic got a standing ovation from the crowd at American Airlines Center when he was introduced as part of the Lakers' starting lineup.

Doncic averaged 28.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 2.1 steals per game in seven seasons with the Mavericks, and led Dallas to the Western Conference Finals in 2024.

