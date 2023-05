National Basketball Association NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners Published May. 31, 2023 5:01 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The NBA Finals is chock-full of history and iconic moments. We've seen legendary franchises, like the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers, dominate the league, as well as newer powerhouses like the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat.

This season, the Heat will look to continue their success, and the Denver Nuggets will angle for their first ring in franchise history.

But before Thursday's Game 1 in Denver, let's take a look back at the complete list of NBA Finals winners.

NBA Champions

2022: Golden State Warriors defeated Boston Celtics (4-2)

2021: Milwaukee Bucks defeated Phoenix Suns (4-2)

2020: Los Angeles Lakers defeated Miami Heat (4-2)

ADVERTISEMENT

2019: Toronto Raptors defeated Golden State Warriors (4-2)

2018: Golden State Warriors defeated Cleveland Cavaliers (4-0)

2017: Golden State Warriors defeated Cleveland Cavaliers (4-1)

2016: Cleveland Cavaliers defeated Golden State Warriors (4-3)

2015: Golden State Warriors defeated Cleveland Cavaliers (4-2)

2014: San Antonio Spurs defeated Miami Heat (4-1)

2013: Miami Heat defeated San Antonio Spurs (4-3)

2012: Miami Heat defeated Oklahoma City Thunder (4-1)

2011: Dallas Mavericks defeated Miami Heat (4-2)

2010: Los Angeles Lakers defeated Boston Celtics (4-3)

2009: Los Angeles Lakers defeated Orlando Magic (4-1)

2008: Boston Celtics defeated Los Angeles Lakers (4-2)

2007: San Antonio Spurs defeated Cleveland Cavaliers (4-0)

2006: Miami Heat defeated Dallas Mavericks (4-2)

2005: San Antonio Spurs defeated Detroit Pistons (4-3)

2004: Detroit Pistons defeated Los Angeles Lakers (4-1)

2003: San Antonio Spurs defeated New Jersey Nets (4-2)

2002: Los Angeles Lakers defeated New Jersey Nets (4-0)

2001: Los Angeles Lakers defeated Philadelphia 76ers (4-1)

2000: Los Angeles Lakers defeated Indiana Pacers (4-2)

1999: San Antonio Spurs defeated New York Knicks (4-1)

1998: Chicago Bulls defeated Utah Jazz (4-2)

1997: Chicago Bulls defeated Utah Jazz (4-2)

1996: Chicago Bulls defeated Seattle SuperSonics (4-2)

1995: Houston Rockets defeated Orlando Magic (4-0)

1994: Houston Rockets defeated New York Knicks (4-3)

1993: Chicago Bulls defeated Phoenix Suns (4-2)

1992: Chicago Bulls defeated Portland Trail Blazers (4-2)

1991: Chicago Bulls defeated Los Angeles Lakers (4-1)

1990: Detroit Pistons defeated Portland Trail Blazers (4-1)

1989: Detroit Pistons defeated Los Angeles Lakers (4-0)

1988: Los Angeles Lakers defeated Detroit Pistons (4-3)

1987: Los Angeles Lakers defeated Boston Celtics (4-2)

1986: Boston Celtics defeated Houston Rockets (4-2)

1985: Los Angeles Lakers defeated Boston Celtics (4-2)

1984: Boston Celtics defeated Los Angeles Lakers (4-3)

1983: Philadelphia 76ers defeated Los Angeles Lakers (4-0)

1982: Los Angeles Lakers defeated Philadelphia 76ers (4-2)

1981: Boston Celtics defeated Houston Rockets (4-2)

1980: Los Angeles Lakers defeated Philadelphia 76ers (4-2)

1979: Seattle SuperSonics defeated Washington Bullets (4-1)

1978: Washington Bullets defeated Seattle SuperSonics (4-3)

1977: Portland Trail Blazers defeated Philadelphia 76ers (4-2)

1976: Boston Celtics defeated Phoenix Suns (4-2)

1975: Golden State Warriors defeated Washington Bullets (4-0)

1974: Boston Celtics defeated Milwaukee Bucks (4-3)

1973: New York Knicks defeated Los Angeles Lakers (4-1)

1972: Los Angeles Lakers defeated New York Knicks (4-1)

1971: Milwaukee Bucks defeated Baltimore Bullets (4-0)

1970: New York Knicks defeated Los Angeles Lakers (4-3)

1969: Boston Celtics defeated Los Angeles Lakers (4-3)

1968: Boston Celtics defeated Los Angeles Lakers (4-2)

1967: Philadelphia 76ers defeated San Francisco Warriors (4-2)

1966: Boston Celtics defeated Los Angeles Lakers (4-3)

1965: Boston Celtics defeated Los Angeles Lakers (4-1)

1964: Boston Celtics defeated San Francisco Warriors (4-1)

1963: Boston Celtics defeated Los Angeles Lakers (4-2)

1962: Boston Celtics defeated Los Angeles Lakers (4-3)

1961: Boston Celtics defeated St. Louis Hawks (4-1)

1960: Boston Celtics defeated St. Louis Hawks (4-3)

1959: Boston Celtics defeated Minneapolis Lakers (4-0)

1958: St. Louis Hawks defeated Boston Celtics (4-2)

1957: Boston Celtics defeated St. Louis Hawks (4-3)

1956: Philadelphia Warriors defeated Fort Wayne Pistons (4-1)

1955: Syracuse Nationals defeated Fort Wayne Pistons (4-3)

1954: Minneapolis Lakers defeated Syracuse Nationals (4-3)

1953: Minneapolis Lakers defeated New York Knicks (4-1)

1952: Minneapolis Lakers defeated New York Knicks (4-3)

1951: Rochester Royals defeated New York Knicks (4-3)

1950: Minneapolis Lakers defeated Syracuse Nationals (4-2)

1949: Minneapolis Lakers defeated Washington Capitols (4-2)

Which teams have won the most NBA championships?

The Celtics and Lakers are tied with the most NBA titles at 17. Here’s a list of teams that have won at least three NBA championships:

Los Angeles Lakers (17 titles)

Boston Celtics (17)

Golden State Warriors (7)

Chicago Bulls (6)

San Antonio Spurs (5)

Philadelphia 76ers (3)

Detroit Pistons (3)

Miami Heat (3)

Which players have won the most NBA championships?

Bill Russell holds the record for most NBA rings with 11. Here is a list of NBA players with six titles or more:

Bill Russell (11 championships)

Sam Jones (10)

K. C. Jones (8)

Satch Sanders (8)

John Havlicek (8)

Jim Loscutoff (7)

Frank Ramsey (7)

Robert Horry (7)

Bob Cousy (6)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (6)

Michael Jordan (6)

Scottie Pippen (6)

Which teams have never won an NBA championship?

Twelve teams have never won an NBA Finals.

share