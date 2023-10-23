National Basketball Association
2023-24 NBA Power Rankings: Celtics take over top spot from Nuggets, Grizzlies crater
National Basketball Association

2023-24 NBA Power Rankings: Celtics take over top spot from Nuggets, Grizzlies crater

Updated Nov. 6, 2023 5:07 p.m. ET
Ric Bucher
Ric Bucher
FOX Sports NBA Analyst

This is your captain speaking: The fasten-your-seat-belts sign is on. A half-dozen games into the 2023-2024 NBA season, the FOX Sports power rankings have hit some notable turbulence. 

Both the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics charged out of the gates with a string of dominating performances, but the Celtics bumped the Nuggets out of the top spot by remaining undefeated and posting a scoring differential through their first five games of nearly 20 points. Unloading James Harden on the LA Clippers allowed the Philadelphia 76ers to move from No. 8 into the third spot, but no one shook up the rankings more than the Dallas Mavericks, jumping up from 17th to No. 5 thanks to a fairly soft schedule, league-leading scorer Luka Doncic playing some of the most efficient basketball of his career and rookie center Dereck Lively providing sorely needed rim protection.

The two teams that made the most eye-catching offseason moves — the Milwaukee Bucks trading for Damian Lillard and the Phoenix Suns acquiring Bradley Beal — both slipped out of the top five. It's early but concerns about Milwaukee's defense after having to sacrifice point guard Jrue Holiday to land Lillard appear to be legitimate. The Suns, meanwhile, have struggled to put all their star power on the floor and lost back-to-back games to Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs

No one had a more ominous start, though, than the Memphis Grizzlies, going 0-6 before finally knocking off the under-construction Portland Trail Blazers, and free-falling from 13th to 29th, the hapless Washington Wizards being their only cushion.

ADVERTISEMENT

NBA Power Rankings

  1. Boston Celtics: +1
  2. Denver Nuggets: −1
  3. Philadelphia 76ers: +5
  4. Golden State Warriors: +1
  5. Dallas Mavericks: +12
  6. Milwaukee Bucks: −3
  7. Phoenix Suns: −3
  8. Atlanta Hawks: +11
  9. Orlando Magic: +15
  10. Los Angeles Lakers: −4
  11. LA Clippers: −4
  12. New Orleans Pelicans: +6
  13. Minnesota Timberwolves: +2
  14. Sacramento Kings: −5
  15. New York Knicks: −4
  16. Cleveland Cavaliers: −4
  17. Oklahoma City Thunder: −3
  18. Indiana Pacers: −2
  19. Brooklyn Nets: +2
  20. San Antonio Spurs: +5
  21. Toronto Raptors: +7
  22. Miami Heat: −12
  23. Portland Trail Blazers: =
  24. Detroit Pistons: +2
  25. Utah Jazz: −3
  26. Houston Rockets: +1
  27. Chicago Bulls: −7
  28. Charlotte Hornets: +1
  29. Memphis Grizzlies: −16
  30. Washington Wizards: =

Ric Bucher is an NBA writer for FOX Sports. He previously wrote for Bleacher Report, ESPN The Magazine and The Washington Post and has written two books, "Rebound," on NBA forward Brian Grant's battle with young onset Parkinson's, and "Yao: A Life In Two Worlds." He also has a daily podcast, "On The Ball with Ric Bucher." Follow him on Twitter @RicBucher.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 NFL Rookie of the Year odds: C.J. Stroud remains favorite

2023 NFL Rookie of the Year odds: C.J. Stroud remains favorite

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes