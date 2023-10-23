National Basketball Association 2023-24 NBA Power Rankings: Celtics take over top spot from Nuggets, Grizzlies crater Updated Nov. 6, 2023 5:07 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

This is your captain speaking: The fasten-your-seat-belts sign is on. A half-dozen games into the 2023-2024 NBA season, the FOX Sports power rankings have hit some notable turbulence.

Both the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics charged out of the gates with a string of dominating performances, but the Celtics bumped the Nuggets out of the top spot by remaining undefeated and posting a scoring differential through their first five games of nearly 20 points. Unloading James Harden on the LA Clippers allowed the Philadelphia 76ers to move from No. 8 into the third spot, but no one shook up the rankings more than the Dallas Mavericks, jumping up from 17th to No. 5 thanks to a fairly soft schedule, league-leading scorer Luka Doncic playing some of the most efficient basketball of his career and rookie center Dereck Lively providing sorely needed rim protection.

The two teams that made the most eye-catching offseason moves — the Milwaukee Bucks trading for Damian Lillard and the Phoenix Suns acquiring Bradley Beal — both slipped out of the top five. It's early but concerns about Milwaukee's defense after having to sacrifice point guard Jrue Holiday to land Lillard appear to be legitimate. The Suns, meanwhile, have struggled to put all their star power on the floor and lost back-to-back games to Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

No one had a more ominous start, though, than the Memphis Grizzlies, going 0-6 before finally knocking off the under-construction Portland Trail Blazers, and free-falling from 13th to 29th, the hapless Washington Wizards being their only cushion.

NBA Power Rankings

Ric Bucher is an NBA writer for FOX Sports. He previously wrote for Bleacher Report, ESPN The Magazine and The Washington Post and has written two books, "Rebound," on NBA forward Brian Grant's battle with young onset Parkinson's, and "Yao: A Life In Two Worlds." He also has a daily podcast, "On The Ball with Ric Bucher." Follow him on Twitter @ RicBucher .

