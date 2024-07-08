Summer Olympics 2024 Olympic basketball odds: Will Team USA win fifth straight gold medal? Published Jul. 8, 2024 12:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris are on the horizon, and as usual, basketball will be one of the sports that generates great excitement from fans and bettors.

After failing to medal at last year's FIBA World Cup, Team USA will look to bounce back in a big way.

The USA has won four consecutive Olympic gold medals and seven of the last eight, dating back to 1992.

This year's Olympic roster has a combined 13 NBA titles and eight NBA MVP awards, and will be headlined by LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's take a look at the gold medal odds for the 2024 Paris Olympics as of July 8, via DraftKings Sportsbook.

USA: -390 (bet $10 to win $12.56 total)

Canada: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

France: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Serbia: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Greece: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)

Germany: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Australia: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Spain: +5000 (best $10 to win $510 total)

Team Canada has the second-lowest odds to win the Olympics at +900.

It will be led by 2023 NBA MVP runner-up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and joining him in the backcourt will be 2023 NBA champion Jamal Murray.

Also set to challenge at the Olympics are three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and Serbia, as well as two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share

recommended Brazil fails to qualify for 2024 Olympics amid struggles in 2026 World Cup qualifying