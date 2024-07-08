Summer Olympics
2024 Olympic basketball odds: Will Team USA win fifth straight gold medal?
Summer Olympics

2024 Olympic basketball odds: Will Team USA win fifth straight gold medal?

Published Jul. 8, 2024 12:16 p.m. ET

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris are on the horizon, and as usual, basketball will be one of the sports that generates great excitement from fans and bettors. 

After failing to medal at last year's FIBA World Cup, Team USA will look to bounce back in a big way. 

The USA has won four consecutive Olympic gold medals and seven of the last eight, dating back to 1992. 

This year's Olympic roster has a combined 13 NBA titles and eight NBA MVP awards, and will be headlined by LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's take a look at the gold medal odds for the 2024 Paris Olympics as of July 8, via DraftKings Sportsbook.

USA: -390 (bet $10 to win $12.56 total)
Canada: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
France: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Serbia: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)
Greece: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)
Germany: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)
Australia: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)
Spain: +5000 (best $10 to win $510 total)

Team Canada has the second-lowest odds to win the Olympics at +900.

It will be led by 2023 NBA MVP runner-up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and joining him in the backcourt will be 2023 NBA champion Jamal Murray.

Also set to challenge at the Olympics are three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and Serbia, as well as two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece. 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from Summer Olympics Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Kevin Durant has calf strain, USA Basketball considers him day-to-day at Olympic camp

Kevin Durant has calf strain, USA Basketball considers him day-to-day at Olympic camp

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsMLB Logo 2024 MLB All-Star GameDraft Results NBA 2024 Draft Results
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes