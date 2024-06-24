National Football League 2024 NFL preseason schedule: Dates, times, channels, how to watch Updated Jun. 24, 2024 1:58 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL has unveiled its preseason schedule, offering fans a sneak peek into the upcoming season. It's a chance for teams to fine-tune their game plans and get ready for the season ahead.

Here’s all you need to know about this year’s NFL preseason, including dates, times, and TV channels.

FOX President Mike Mulvihill on Crafting Prime-Time Matchups for the 2024 NFL Schedule | NFL on FOX

When does the 2024 NFL Preseason start?

The 2024 NFL Preseason begins with the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, August 1st at 8 p.m. ET. The Houston Texans will face off against the Chicago Bears on ESPN.

2024 NFL Preseason Schedule:

(All times Eastern)

2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game

Thursday, Aug 1:

Week 1

Thursday, Aug 8:

Friday, Aug 9:

Saturday, Aug 10:

Sunday, Aug 11:

Week 2

Thursday, Aug 15:

Saturday, Aug 17:

Sunday, Aug 18:

Week 3

Thursday, Aug 22:

Friday, Aug 23:

Saturday, Aug 24:

Sunday, Aug 25:

Where can I watch the NFL Preseason? What channel will it be on?

The majority of NFL preseason games air on each team’s local TV affiliate network. Five other national broadcasts will appear on FOX, Amazon Prime Video, CBS, ESPN and NBC.

Many games will also be available on NFL Network.

How can I stream the NFL Preseason or watch without cable?

FOX games can be streamed on FoxSports.com or the FOX Sports app. You can also stream games on other channels with services such as YouTube TV or Fubo TV.

All games not on national TV will stream live on NFL+ for out-of-market fans who want access to exclusive live games that are not being aired in their local area.

How can I watch the NFL Preseason for free?

If you have an over-the-air antenna that picks up your local channels, you can watch games on FOX, NBC or CBS for free.

What are the NFL Preseason standings?

Full standings by division are available on the FOXSports NFL preseason standings page.

