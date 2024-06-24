2024 NFL preseason schedule: Dates, times, channels, how to watch
The NFL has unveiled its preseason schedule, offering fans a sneak peek into the upcoming season. It's a chance for teams to fine-tune their game plans and get ready for the season ahead.
Here’s all you need to know about this year’s NFL preseason, including dates, times, and TV channels.
When does the 2024 NFL Preseason start?
The 2024 NFL Preseason begins with the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, August 1st at 8 p.m. ET. The Houston Texans will face off against the Chicago Bears on ESPN.
2024 NFL Preseason Schedule:
(All times Eastern)
2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game
Thursday, Aug 1:
- Texans at Bears - 8:00 p.m. (ESPN)
Week 1
Thursday, Aug 8:
- Panthers at Patriots - 7:00 p.m.
- Lions at Giants - 7:00 p.m.
Friday, Aug 9:
- Falcons at Dolphins - 7:00 p.m.
- Texans at Steelers - 7:00 p.m.
- Eagles at Ravens - 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug 10:
- Commanders at Jets - 12:00 p.m.
- Bears at Bills - 1:00 p.m.
- Raiders at Vikings - 4:00 p.m.
- Packers at Browns - 4:25 p.m.
- Buccaneers at Bengals - 7:00 p.m.
- 49ers at Titans - 7:00 p.m.
- Chiefs at Jaguars - 7:00 p.m.
- Seahawks at Chargers - 7:05 p.m.
- Saints at Cardinals - 8:00 p.m.
Sunday, Aug 11:
- Broncos at Colts - 1:00 p.m.
- Cowboys at Rams - 4:30 p.m.
Week 2
Thursday, Aug 15:
- Eagles at Patriots - 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, Aug 17:
- Falcons at Ravens - 12:00 p.m.
- Bengals at Bears - 1:00 p.m.
- Giants at Texans - 1:00 p.m.
- Lions at Chiefs - 4:00 p.m.
- Vikings at Browns - 4:25 p.m.
- Seahawks at Titans - 7:00 p.m.
- Cardinals at Colts- 7:00 p.m.
- Commanders at Dolphins - 7:00 p.m.
- Bills at Steelers - 7:00 p.m.
- Jets at Panthers - 7:00 p.m.
- Chargers at Rams - 7:05 p.m.
- Buccaneers at Jaguars - 7:30 p.m.
- Cowboys at Raiders - 10:00 p.m.
Sunday, Aug 18:
- Packers at Broncos - 8:00 p.m.
- Saints at 49ers - 8:00 p.m. (FOX)
Week 3
Thursday, Aug 22:
- Colts at Bengals - 8:00 p.m. (Prime Video)
- Bears at Chiefs - 8:20 p.m.
Friday, Aug 23:
- Jaguars at Falcons - 7:00 p.m.
- Dolphins at Buccaneers - 7:30 p.m.
- 49ers at Raiders - 10:00 p.m.
Saturday, Aug 24:
- Panthers at Bills - 1:00 p.m.
- Steelers at Lions - 1:00 p.m.
- Ravens at Packers - 1:00 p.m.
- Vikings at Eagles - 1:00 p.m.
- Rams at Texans - 1:00 p.m.
- Chargers at Cowboys - 4:00 p.m.
- Giants at Jets - 7:30 p.m.
- Browns at Seahawks - 10:00 p.m.
Sunday, Aug 25:
- Titans at Saints - 2:00 p.m.
- Cardinals at Broncos - 4:30 p.m. (CBS)
- Patriots at Commanders - 8:00 p.m. (NBC)
Where can I watch the NFL Preseason? What channel will it be on?
The majority of NFL preseason games air on each team’s local TV affiliate network. Five other national broadcasts will appear on FOX, Amazon Prime Video, CBS, ESPN and NBC.
Many games will also be available on NFL Network.
How can I stream the NFL Preseason or watch without cable?
FOX games can be streamed on FoxSports.com or the FOX Sports app. You can also stream games on other channels with services such as YouTube TV or Fubo TV.
All games not on national TV will stream live on NFL+ for out-of-market fans who want access to exclusive live games that are not being aired in their local area.
How can I watch the NFL Preseason for free?
If you have an over-the-air antenna that picks up your local channels, you can watch games on FOX, NBC or CBS for free.
What are the NFL Preseason standings?
Full standings by division are available on the FOXSports NFL preseason standings page.
