Miami Dolphins Fire Head Coach Mike McDaniel After 4 Seasons

We have another premier NFL job opening.

The Miami Dolphins have fired head coach Mike McDaniel, the team announced on Thursday morning.

"After careful evaluation and extensive discussions since the season ended, I have made the decision that our organization is in need of comprehensive change. I informed Mike McDaniel this morning that he has been relieved of his duties as head coach," Dolphins Chairman and Owner Stephen Ross said in a statement.

"I love Mike and want to thank him for his hard work, commitment, and the energy he brought to our organization. Mike is an incredibly creative football mind whose passion for the game and his players was evident every day. I wish him and his family the best moving forward."

The Dolphins finished this season at 7-10 and missed the playoffs for the second consecutive year. Miami made the playoffs in each of McDaniel's first two seasons on the job (2022-23) and went a combined 35-33 under him from 2022-25.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa led the NFL in passer rating in 2022 (105.5), passing yards in 2023 (4,624) and completion percentage in 2024 (72.9%) under McDaniel's tutelage. Prior to becoming Miami's head coach in 2022, McDaniel was the offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers under head coach Kyle Shanahan in 2021 and on San Francisco's coaching staff from 2017-21. McDaniel also coached under Shanahan in the latter's offensive coordinator stints with the Washington Commanders, Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons.

The Dolphins fired general manager Chris Grier in October after nine-plus seasons in the position and 25-plus years with the franchise altogether. Last week, Miami announced that NFL Hall of Famer Troy Aikman is serving as a consultant in its general manager search.

The Dolphins are now one of eight teams seeking a new head coach, joining the Browns, Falcons, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals and Baltimore Ravens. Meanwhile, the Dolphins are one of two franchises seeking a general manager, the Falcons being the other.

