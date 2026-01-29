Super Bowl LX Uniforms: What Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots Will Wear

The Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots have officially unveiled what they'll be wearing when they meet up in Santa Clara, California next weekend for Super Bowl LX.

The Patriots, who are the designated home team for Super Bowl LX, opted to wear white jerseys and white pants. New England typically wears navy blue jerseys and silver or blue pants in its home games.

With the Patriots opting to wear their white jersey, the Seahawks will wear the uniforms they usually play in for home games: navy blue jerseys and navy blue pants.

Both teams will wear Super Bowl LX patches on their jerseys, which is usually the case for teams playing the Super Bowl. But this year's Super Bowl uniforms will feature a new patch. Each team will have an "America 250" patch on the right shoulder of the jerseys to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States' Declaration of Independence. "America 250" will also be written on each sideline at Levi's Stadium for Super Bowl LX.

Here's a closer look at each team's uniforms for Super Bowl LX.

If you're superstitious, the Patriots' decision to wear their away uniforms could be a smart one. Teams that have worn their home uniforms in the Super Bowl are just 5-16 over the last 21 years. In Super Bowl history, 37 of the 58 winners have donned white jerseys in the game.

However, the last two Super Bowl winners wore their home uniforms. The Kansas City Chiefs wore the home red jerseys when they took down the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, and the Philadelphia Eagles wore the home green jerseys when they defeated K.C. in Super Bowl LIX.

That said, maybe there's a new Super Bowl uniform trend that's getting started.

In each of their past four Super Bowl wins, the Patriots wore their white away jerseys. That included when they took down the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX, with the Seahawks wearing their home navy blue jerseys for that game. Seattle wore its white away jersey in its win in Super Bowl XLVIII.

As for how each team has done wearing the jerseys they'll wear for Super Bowl LX this season, the Seahawks are 7-1 in their navy blue jerseys, while the Patriots are 6-0 in their white jerseys this year.